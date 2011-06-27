  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,426$32,228$35,670
Clean$28,895$31,640$35,005
Average$27,835$30,463$33,675
Rough$26,775$29,285$32,345
2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,936$43,247$47,312
Clean$39,216$42,457$46,430
Average$37,777$40,877$44,666
Rough$36,339$39,297$42,902
2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,941$39,148$43,085
Clean$35,293$38,433$42,281
Average$33,998$37,003$40,675
Rough$32,704$35,573$39,069
2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,820$35,683$39,198
Clean$32,229$35,032$38,467
Average$31,047$33,728$37,006
Rough$29,864$32,425$35,544
2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,228$38,584$42,703
Clean$34,593$37,879$41,907
Average$33,324$36,470$40,315
Rough$32,055$35,060$38,723
2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,324$44,562$48,539
Clean$40,580$43,748$47,634
Average$39,091$42,120$45,824
Rough$37,602$40,492$44,014
2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,780$38,620$42,107
Clean$35,136$37,915$41,322
Average$33,847$36,504$39,752
Rough$32,558$35,093$38,183
2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,312$33,199$36,744
Clean$29,766$32,593$36,059
Average$28,674$31,380$34,689
Rough$27,582$30,168$33,319
2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,390$37,325$40,930
Clean$33,770$36,643$40,167
Average$32,531$35,280$38,641
Rough$31,292$33,916$37,115
Sell my 2019 Audi A5 with EdmundsShop for a used Audi A5 near you

FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Audi A5 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Audi A5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,770 for one in "Clean" condition and about $36,643 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Audi A5 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Audi A5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,770 for one in "Clean" condition and about $36,643 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Audi A5, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Audi A5 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $33,770 for one in "Clean" condition and about $36,643 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Audi A5. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Audi A5 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Audi A5 ranges from $31,292 to $40,930, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Audi A5 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.