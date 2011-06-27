Estimated values
2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,426
|$32,228
|$35,670
|Clean
|$28,895
|$31,640
|$35,005
|Average
|$27,835
|$30,463
|$33,675
|Rough
|$26,775
|$29,285
|$32,345
Estimated values
2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,936
|$43,247
|$47,312
|Clean
|$39,216
|$42,457
|$46,430
|Average
|$37,777
|$40,877
|$44,666
|Rough
|$36,339
|$39,297
|$42,902
Estimated values
2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,941
|$39,148
|$43,085
|Clean
|$35,293
|$38,433
|$42,281
|Average
|$33,998
|$37,003
|$40,675
|Rough
|$32,704
|$35,573
|$39,069
Estimated values
2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,820
|$35,683
|$39,198
|Clean
|$32,229
|$35,032
|$38,467
|Average
|$31,047
|$33,728
|$37,006
|Rough
|$29,864
|$32,425
|$35,544
Estimated values
2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,228
|$38,584
|$42,703
|Clean
|$34,593
|$37,879
|$41,907
|Average
|$33,324
|$36,470
|$40,315
|Rough
|$32,055
|$35,060
|$38,723
Estimated values
2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,324
|$44,562
|$48,539
|Clean
|$40,580
|$43,748
|$47,634
|Average
|$39,091
|$42,120
|$45,824
|Rough
|$37,602
|$40,492
|$44,014
Estimated values
2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Prestige quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,780
|$38,620
|$42,107
|Clean
|$35,136
|$37,915
|$41,322
|Average
|$33,847
|$36,504
|$39,752
|Rough
|$32,558
|$35,093
|$38,183
Estimated values
2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,312
|$33,199
|$36,744
|Clean
|$29,766
|$32,593
|$36,059
|Average
|$28,674
|$31,380
|$34,689
|Rough
|$27,582
|$30,168
|$33,319
Estimated values
2019 Audi A5 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,390
|$37,325
|$40,930
|Clean
|$33,770
|$36,643
|$40,167
|Average
|$32,531
|$35,280
|$38,641
|Rough
|$31,292
|$33,916
|$37,115