Used 2018 Audi A5 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Best car I have ever driven in my life 1sebringnow , 08/20/2018 Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful We were replacing my wife's 2010 Lexus IS250 C. A hardtop convertible which still was plenty plush, had about 90,000 miles on it and was kept in pristine condition. She didn't want to let it go because everything she test drove was not as plush. We test drove a Porche Boxter, BMW 430i and 440i, and Mercedes C 300 Cabriolet. We almost purchased the BMW 440i Hardtop, because the 430i with its 4 cylinder had turbo lag. The 440i had plenty of power, but the interior was a bit cheap for the amount of money they wanted for the car. Finally, I convinced my wife to take a test drive in the Audi A5 cabriolet. All I can say is after the first test drive, she didn't say much to me for about 24 hours. The next day, she told me that the car was the best thing she had ever driven but didn't want to get to excited about it. Sure it was way way more plush and had more power than the 6 Cylinder that was in the Lexus, but she had some reservations about the color combinations offered by Audi. The combinations between exterior and interior are limited. BMW actually has more choices and the fabric in the 4 series is heat sensitive. Meaning the BMW seat material will not heat up to more than 80 degrees with the top down (it is the only series which has this feature). So you can have black seats and not burn your legs if you are wearing shorts. But the allure of the Audi interior and the way the car drove was what ultimately sealed the deal. The Audi interior is plush, plusher than the Mercedes and way way more quiet. The 4 cylinder turbo has 252 horses which explode, as the car just eats up bumps in the road and feels like it glides over them. The car exudes fun and has a plush ride. Car and driver as one, what a concept. The car we purchased has the 19" summer wheels with sport suspension and taking a curve with them is sheer joy. The car feels like it will not come off the pavement. It is as if it is part of the road. The Prestige model is the only trim level which allows for the latest self driving safety options/features to be installed as additional accessories. The Driver Assist Package compliments the other safety systems which come standard in the car. The Driver Assist Package also allows for the car to basically drive by itself so long as their are lines painted on the road or Hi-way. I suggest taking the A5 out on the highway so you can see for yourself how the car stays within the lines and also accelerates around corners. I can say, the driving assist features work really well. On the way home from the dealership a vehicle cut us off (we were traveling 55 MPH). Before my wife could put on the brakes, the car actually braked by itself, allowing us to easily avoid what could have been a very bad accident. The car is also loaded with other safety features which when engaged actually make the driving experience that much better. My wife commented on how the acceleration in the car was amazing. No hesitation, but the car jumps forward smoothly. The lines are fantastic and the seats are comfortable. The car also is the poster child for Technology. There is so much stuff packed into it I cannot fuuly describe it here, but I suggest again, looking on line about all the features and options, then go take one for a test drive. The technology in the Audi A5 is highly intuitive, when you first get it, you can train it to listen for your voice. Once trained (takes less than 5 minutes) you are going to have the most fun you have had in a long long time. A Just remember warning, if you to depress the gas petal, your head will snap back.

Worthwhile Upgrade From 2014 Audi A5 Cabriolet Roger Baim , 06/29/2017 Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 26 of 28 people found this review helpful This is my second consecutive Audi A5 Cabriolet and I'm an enthusiastic supporter of this car. I traded out of my low mileage 2014 model entirely based on the migration of virtually all of the latest technology & safety features from the higher end Audi models to the current A4 & A5 platforms. Especially important to me was inclusion of Audi's version of cross traffic (rear) monitoring; although my 2014 had "Blind Spot Monitoring", this back-up feature was not previously available in the A5. IMO, this is an almost essential safety feature where I live because of the number of large cars & pick-up trucks which make backing out of parking spaces a nightmare. I also enjoy the convenience of the Heads Up Display and the Virtual Cockpit rendering of the main display. The optional adaptive cruise control provides semi-autonomous driving and has been of great assistance while driving in the stop and go traffic conditions which I encounter on a daily basis. The 2018 model has a more powerful engine and there has been further improvement of the suspension system. My Prestige trim level's insulated cloth top now provides better sound insulation than in the 2014 model and there has been an improvement in the way in which the top stores in the trunk (relative to storage capacity). I preferred the more classic body style of the 2014 A5, as the newly sharpened/enhanced sheet metal lines seem only to have been changed to compete with BMW & M-B. I truly dislike what has been done to the interior of the car. Compared to the "quiet" and integrated European appearance of the 2014 A5. To me, the straight across dashboard of the 2018 looks like a mid-80s GM product. Optional wood veneers shriek "plastic" and the standard shiny metal trim doesn't match the other metallic components in the cockpit. I'm not a fan of the new non-retractable separate (top center dash mounted) display screen which has become favored by European makers; note that this display is NOT a touch screen, but is controlled by a large ("MMI") knob in the center console. It is convenient, however, to be able to show different displays on this screen and the virtual cockpit, giving the driver exceptional control of information. The 2018 A5 accepts Android Auto and Apple Car Play and there is seamless integration of these programs with regards to navigation and media; unfortunately, Audi does not currently permit "Waze" or other non-media applications in Android Auto (compared with other manufacturers). My biggest disappointment is with the lack of interior space in the cabin. The glove box is now essentially useless, as Audi has moved the bulky CD & SD card player to that location from the center stack; there isn't even enough room to put the owner's manual case there (I've NEVER owned a car with that limitation). The center console storage space is VERY shallow and not completely covered by the adjustable center arm rest; a small covered cubbyhole is provided in the lower dash to the left of the driver in a location which is not easy to safely access while driving. Please note that Audi does not provide ANY ability to equip the A5 with an ash tray & lighter/receptacle, not even as a build option when ordering the car to specifications from Germany (this option is available in Europe). It seems that there was little (if any) input from actual drivers regarding these convenience features. Setting aside my complaints about the shortcomings of the interior space, I absolutely LOVE the 2018 A5. Its combination of all precise wheel drive handling in any weather/road condition, more powerful engine and outstanding/state-of-the-art technology made it a no-brainer for me to upgrade from an already superb 2014 A5 Cabriolet.

There is a learning curve!! Doug B , 03/17/2018 Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is the best I have ever owned. The technology for both the entertainment and the driving systems is fantastic. It takes a little while to learn where all the menu items are and what they all do. But well worth the learning involved. And I get envious looks every time I drive it. I have read some reviews that adults can sit in the back seat. Maybe, just not if there is a driver in the front seat! Not even big enough for children back there. But it is MY convertible, so I don't care.

My 13th convertible and this is the best! Lee M. Moss , 08/08/2018 Premium Plus quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful I have owned Triumphs, Austin Healy's, 3 BMW's, a Boxster, 2 Miata's, etc., and this is by far the most overall enjoyable convertible and car I have owned. I really liked BMW's evolution to hardtop convertibles until I bought my Audi A5. The soft top is every bit as quiet as the hardtop convertibles, but the additional trunk space when the top is down is significant (means I can get my golf clubs in the trunk versus back seat)! The power in the A5 is quite impressive, and I have even gotten up to 38 MPG on the highway. This is a very smooth driving and accelerating car, with slightly less road feel that my 05 BMW 3 series, but comparable feel to the BMW 4 series. The technology and sound system are second to none, and I have found them very user friendly and easy to learn and use. With the wind stop in place and windows up with the top down, there is minimal wind buffeting. If too hot, the ventilated seats keep you much cooler (BMW does not have this helpful feature). And the rear seats are adequately comfortable around town for adults, but getting in and out is a challenge. This Audi A5 will likely be a long term keeper for me, for it may be the best overall car I have driven! I have now owned this car for over a year, and all of the positive comments I entered are still true about this great car. And the mileage remains an impressive overall 32 MPG. I would gladly buy this car again...but it WILL be a long term keeper for me!