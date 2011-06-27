  1. Home
Used 2017 Audi A5 Coupe Consumer Reviews

4.0
1 reviews
Fun driving head turner

Vince M, 09/16/2018
Sport quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
love driving this vehicle...acceleration is ok..comfort & handling great

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
