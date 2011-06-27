  1. Home
Used 2015 Audi A5 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Ed Neuman, 04/11/2017
2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Fun in the summer, outstanding in snow if not too deep. This our second one.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A5 Turbo Lag

Mr. W, 09/04/2018
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The 2015 experiences excessive turbo lag. 3 seconds worth at times. Dealer denies it's an issue.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
You get everything for the price

Jack Adair, 12/17/2015
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 6 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
