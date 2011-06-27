Used 2015 Audi A5 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Auto like
Ed Neuman, 04/11/2017
2.0T Prestige quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Fun in the summer, outstanding in snow if not too deep. This our second one.
A5 Turbo Lag
Mr. W, 09/04/2018
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2015 experiences excessive turbo lag. 3 seconds worth at times. Dealer denies it's an issue.
You get everything for the price
Jack Adair, 12/17/2015
2.0T Premium quattro 2dr Convertible AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
