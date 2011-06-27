Used 2018 Audi A4 Sedan Consumer Reviews

3rd A4 in a row, this one better than ever! Alex H. , 02/15/2018 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Best car I've ever owned, hands down. I am a 3 time A4 owner and love the significant improvements they've made in the 2018. Sport Package and Black Optics set off the look and the front sport seats grip my body in spirited driving. Dynamic blend of performance and luxury. 100% would buy again Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Audi leads the way J. Vandercrake , 10/10/2017 2.0 TFSI Premium quattro w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 15 of 19 people found this review helpful 2018 improvements make the purchase of the new A4 a solid investment that will provide enjoyment and a sense of pride for years to come. We recently replaced our 2009 A4 with 121,000 trouble free miles with a new 2018 A4 Premium Plus Quattro. Both cars are from AudiTampa purchased and serviced there. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

New Owner C Karas , 12/31/2017 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Have now owned the car for 7 months and went in with high expectations. Happy to say they have all been exceeded. Great drive, excellent handling, great technology. Exceeded all expectations. Just keeps getting better! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Best Car Ever! Paul Milner , 07/13/2018 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro w/Prod. End 6/18 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 9 of 11 people found this review helpful With one exception, a 1966 Oldsmobile Cutlass, I've driven cars with manual transmissions since 1962. starting with a four on the floor Corvair Monza. I've had a Volvo, Hondas, Acuras and for many recent years, a successions of SAABs until they disappeared from the market. Seeking the best replacement, I found the 2012 A4 the closest to my beloved SAABs. With manual transmission available in all lines, not just the bottom feeder. the A4 turned out to be a great alternative. Now I have a new 2018 A4 Premium Plus in the gorgeous Matador Red color, light beige seating, with the only option being the wood inlay trim. It is a car that exudes class inside and out. It is by far the best handling and performing car I have ever owned. And the standard Bang & Olufsen sound system is glorious. From a value perspective, Audi beats BMW and Mercedes because the standard equipment on the Premium Plus model would add substantially to the cost of those cars. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value