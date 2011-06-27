  1. Home
Used 2008 Audi A4 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Amazing Vehicle

PSZ, 12/16/2007
There are not enough superlatives to accurately describe this car. Fit and finish are fantastic. It offers superior comfort (I'm 6'5"), handles like a champ, provides surprising power from its strong 2.0 turbo and provides over 30+ highway MPG! This is a very special automobile.

Awesome Vehicle

Bruce, 10/25/2008
This car looks great and drives even better. It has comfortable seats and the engine runs very smoothly. The A4 convertible is a cross between a sports car and a luxury car and it clearly has good features of both. While there is always room for improvement, I am very pleased with how it handles and the multitude of features.

Pleased Overall

SF, 08/05/2008
Really pleased with my lease of this car after one year. Only one issue with a brake light sensor after 1 year of ownership and the dealer fixed it right away. Highway mileage is fantastic, but pure city driving gives poorer than I hoped. But overall, power and handling are the best! This is the funnest car I've ever driven. Trunk space the best of all convertibles I tested.

