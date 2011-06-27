Used 2008 Audi A4 Convertible Consumer Reviews
Amazing Vehicle
There are not enough superlatives to accurately describe this car. Fit and finish are fantastic. It offers superior comfort (I'm 6'5"), handles like a champ, provides surprising power from its strong 2.0 turbo and provides over 30+ highway MPG! This is a very special automobile.
Awesome Vehicle
This car looks great and drives even better. It has comfortable seats and the engine runs very smoothly. The A4 convertible is a cross between a sports car and a luxury car and it clearly has good features of both. While there is always room for improvement, I am very pleased with how it handles and the multitude of features.
Pleased Overall
Really pleased with my lease of this car after one year. Only one issue with a brake light sensor after 1 year of ownership and the dealer fixed it right away. Highway mileage is fantastic, but pure city driving gives poorer than I hoped. But overall, power and handling are the best! This is the funnest car I've ever driven. Trunk space the best of all convertibles I tested.
