Used 2006 Audi A4 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Awesome Vehicle

AvantDriver, 10/27/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This vehicle has been everything I've expected and more. On most of my highway trips (usually 800 miles each way) I average around 30mpg and that's crossing the Rocky Mountains. The performance of the 2.0T is great for a 4cyl. Rarely do I have to shift out of 6th gear in order to pass or go up a grade. The interior is very comfortable and well laid out. The fit & finish is amazing, as expected from an Audi. Overall, I can't say this car is perfect but any of it's slight nuances are easily overshadowed by everything else.

Do Not Trust

Del, 10/05/2010
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

Sometimes locks doors when I exit car, even w/ motor running, which should be impossible. Once refused to shift down while passing a car and refused to accelerate in any selected gear except "Drive." Revs would peak at 4k, even with accelerator planted firmly to firewall. Tried every possible position of gear selector and punched the accelerator to downshift during 50 miles of freeway driving, to no avail. After shutdown, no problem. Do not trust this car. Dealer's tech indicates he never heard of such a problem. Dealer is 200 miles distant, and tech doubts problem can be diagnosed, since no warning lights were lit.

Fantastic car, now in its 13 year

Andy M, 01/17/2019
2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought this avant A4 with a stick 6 years ago. Still puts a smile on my face when I am driving it. Apart from maintenance and few small issues, so far much more reliable than any other of 7 vehicles that I owned before. Has been considering getting something newer, but after bunch of test drives it looks like there is nothing on the market to match my Avant.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Better than many sports cars

2nd, and best, Audi , 12/21/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

For this empty-nester, the A4 Avant is great for cross country trips for two with lots of stuff. 30+ mpg on trips, 27 overall. The 6-spd manual is rare in an Avant, but it's great fun when combine with sports suspension. At occasional track days, this fuddy-duddy station wagon can stay with some expensive sports machines. About all this car isn't good at is sneaking up on pedestrians, as direction injection engine has an almost-diesel clatter.

Awesome Wagon!

Wahine, 02/18/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love this car! We were ready to downsize from an SUV, but still wanted an expanded cargo area. This fits our needs perfectly. We looked at the Subarus, but they didn't compare to the Audi. The 6 speed manual transmission shifts smoothly and is fun to drive.

Research Similar Vehicles