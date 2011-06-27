Used 2006 Audi A4 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Awesome Vehicle AvantDriver , 10/27/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This vehicle has been everything I've expected and more. On most of my highway trips (usually 800 miles each way) I average around 30mpg and that's crossing the Rocky Mountains. The performance of the 2.0T is great for a 4cyl. Rarely do I have to shift out of 6th gear in order to pass or go up a grade. The interior is very comfortable and well laid out. The fit & finish is amazing, as expected from an Audi. Overall, I can't say this car is perfect but any of it's slight nuances are easily overshadowed by everything else. Report Abuse

Do Not Trust Del , 10/05/2010 3 of 5 people found this review helpful Sometimes locks doors when I exit car, even w/ motor running, which should be impossible. Once refused to shift down while passing a car and refused to accelerate in any selected gear except "Drive." Revs would peak at 4k, even with accelerator planted firmly to firewall. Tried every possible position of gear selector and punched the accelerator to downshift during 50 miles of freeway driving, to no avail. After shutdown, no problem. Do not trust this car. Dealer's tech indicates he never heard of such a problem. Dealer is 200 miles distant, and tech doubts problem can be diagnosed, since no warning lights were lit. Report Abuse

Fantastic car, now in its 13 year Andy M , 01/17/2019 2.0T Avant quattro 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought this avant A4 with a stick 6 years ago. Still puts a smile on my face when I am driving it. Apart from maintenance and few small issues, so far much more reliable than any other of 7 vehicles that I owned before. Has been considering getting something newer, but after bunch of test drives it looks like there is nothing on the market to match my Avant. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Better than many sports cars 2nd, and best, Audi , 12/21/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful For this empty-nester, the A4 Avant is great for cross country trips for two with lots of stuff. 30+ mpg on trips, 27 overall. The 6-spd manual is rare in an Avant, but it's great fun when combine with sports suspension. At occasional track days, this fuddy-duddy station wagon can stay with some expensive sports machines. About all this car isn't good at is sneaking up on pedestrians, as direction injection engine has an almost-diesel clatter. Report Abuse