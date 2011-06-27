Used 2004 Audi A4 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Love and hate, go hand in hand for this car. Matt B , 07/12/2015 1.8T Avant quattro AWD 4dr Wagon (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5A) 12 of 13 people found this review helpful You really have to be passionate about owning this car. Like, to a point where fixing it as almost your priority. There is something constantly wrong with this car. Sunroof leak... ruins the headliner... also to a point where water will ruin the amp.... suspension issues with the control arm bushings not lasting, J-plug cracking and leaking coolant... and putting plastic just where it doesn't belong, window electronics crap out too. It's almost not worth the premium price brand new if you think about it. There is always something wrong with this car. It was probably best to lease this car when it was brand new... don't get this car used... there is a reason why you don't see so many of these cars on the road. And as far and repairing this car... parts are expensive and what crawl space do you have to work with. You have to remove so many excess things just to get to what you need. I loved this car, but it was such a hassle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Fun to drive at a price iamme1979 , 12/06/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have now owned my 2004 audi a4 3.0L with ultrasport package for a bit over 4 years. This car is a blast to drive, and living in Minnesota, it is the best vehicle I have ever driven in the snow. Having said that I have been most definitely disappointed with the reliability. It seems every 4-6 months I have a major repair, not including the little things that I take care of myself. New tires every 1-2 years (15,000 miles/yr)Timing belt at 75,000, new radiator fan, new clutch and flywheel. I have spent $4000 in repairs on it this year alone. So beware and know that it may be cheaper than some, has great style, and is a lot of fun, but you may be better off with something more durable.

Just the Best Damn Sports Wagon Audi Charlie , 11/25/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This is the best car I've ever owned. It's just fast enoungh, handles great. Just took it out in the snow for the first time. It felt like it was on rails, it was great. If you have to have an awd car this is the one:)

Very happy after ten months jeffjnewport , 02/25/2005 6 of 8 people found this review helpful I had the benefit of reading a bunch of reviews before buying my 2004 Audi A4 Avant, so I figured that I'd add my two cents to the mix. The Audi wasn't initially on my radar screen. I was looking to spend $20,000 on a used wagon that could handle snow (which my BMW 528E could not). I was taken by the Passat Wagon, drove it, then almost sprung for a new one, but I got spooked by the aggressive discounting by local dealers, which usually means bad resale value in a few years. Then I looked closely at the Saab 9-5, BMW 3-Series, and Audi A4 wagons. Considering handling, comfort, volume, price, re-sale, the Audi blew me away. Now ten months later, I can further confirm that this is a great car.