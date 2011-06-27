Used 1992 Audi 100 Sedan Consumer Reviews
good and dependable
Solid, fast, very comfortable, good handling, high speed performance truly great - goes like a high speed bullet train on a rail, almost nonexistent noise or vibration at 125-130 mph - still at 170,000 miles. I would say the car needed the most maintenance between 50,000-100,000, after that fairly low maintenance.
AUDI 100CS
GREAT CAR/REPAIRS $$$$$/RELIABLE AND GREAT ON THE HIGHWAY!
Excellent, but bring money.
Car suffers from two AUDI chronic problems [Hydraulic hoses and pressure accumulator]. Had the same parts fail on my last Audi. These parts cost a fortune! I wanted a manual trans, and very few good alternatives exist in this class. It is an excellent driving car.
This is the best car I have ever owned and it's 19 years old.
really cant say enough about this car, it looks like it could be a 2000 or later model car, still. totally unstoppable in the snow, 5 spd trans smooth as silk. Everything still works after almost 20 years and 140k, the oil pressure gauge is testy but it's no real mechanical concern as far as I know. I'm keeping this car till it's dead. we're having a blizzard here in ny im going back out to drive around :)
Best sedan in 1992
Best used car I have ever owned. Fast, reliable, handles excellent, comfortable, good gas mileage. In the seven years of owning this car the only thing that went wrong was the passenger power seat control, other than that is oil changes and gas with one major tune up.
