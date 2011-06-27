Used 1992 Audi 100 Sedan Consumer Reviews

good and dependable milan999 , 11/05/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Solid, fast, very comfortable, good handling, high speed performance truly great - goes like a high speed bullet train on a rail, almost nonexistent noise or vibration at 125-130 mph - still at 170,000 miles. I would say the car needed the most maintenance between 50,000-100,000, after that fairly low maintenance. Report Abuse

AUDI 100CS GENE , 06/06/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful GREAT CAR/REPAIRS $$$$$/RELIABLE AND GREAT ON THE HIGHWAY! Report Abuse

Excellent, but bring money. Bill in Richmond , 08/05/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Car suffers from two AUDI chronic problems [Hydraulic hoses and pressure accumulator]. Had the same parts fail on my last Audi. These parts cost a fortune! I wanted a manual trans, and very few good alternatives exist in this class. It is an excellent driving car. Report Abuse

This is the best car I have ever owned and it's 19 years old. jasonheartaudi , 12/27/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful really cant say enough about this car, it looks like it could be a 2000 or later model car, still. totally unstoppable in the snow, 5 spd trans smooth as silk. Everything still works after almost 20 years and 140k, the oil pressure gauge is testy but it's no real mechanical concern as far as I know. I'm keeping this car till it's dead. we're having a blizzard here in ny im going back out to drive around :) Report Abuse