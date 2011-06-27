  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi 100
  4. Used 1992 Audi 100
  5. Used 1992 Audi 100 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Audi 100 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 100
5(57%)4(43%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
14 reviews
Write a review
See all 100s for sale
List Price Estimate
$770 - $1,857
Used 100 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

good and dependable

milan999, 11/05/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Solid, fast, very comfortable, good handling, high speed performance truly great - goes like a high speed bullet train on a rail, almost nonexistent noise or vibration at 125-130 mph - still at 170,000 miles. I would say the car needed the most maintenance between 50,000-100,000, after that fairly low maintenance.

Report Abuse

AUDI 100CS

GENE, 06/06/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

GREAT CAR/REPAIRS $$$$$/RELIABLE AND GREAT ON THE HIGHWAY!

Report Abuse

Excellent, but bring money.

Bill in Richmond, 08/05/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Car suffers from two AUDI chronic problems [Hydraulic hoses and pressure accumulator]. Had the same parts fail on my last Audi. These parts cost a fortune! I wanted a manual trans, and very few good alternatives exist in this class. It is an excellent driving car.

Report Abuse

This is the best car I have ever owned and it's 19 years old.

jasonheartaudi, 12/27/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

really cant say enough about this car, it looks like it could be a 2000 or later model car, still. totally unstoppable in the snow, 5 spd trans smooth as silk. Everything still works after almost 20 years and 140k, the oil pressure gauge is testy but it's no real mechanical concern as far as I know. I'm keeping this car till it's dead. we're having a blizzard here in ny im going back out to drive around :)

Report Abuse

Best sedan in 1992

kajajessica, 01/07/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Best used car I have ever owned. Fast, reliable, handles excellent, comfortable, good gas mileage. In the seven years of owning this car the only thing that went wrong was the passenger power seat control, other than that is oil changes and gas with one major tune up.

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 100s for sale

Related Used 1992 Audi 100 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles