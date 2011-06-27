Used 1990 Audi 100 Sedan Consumer Reviews

Review of my Audi 100 quattro BRuTaLG , 02/14/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Many times quattro has saved me from a crash. Also this car is incredible in snow, you could be in a steep hill, stop in the middle and the car will still go up. I don't think I could ever go back to FWD or RWD after driving this car. I own 4 Audis, the 3 other ones being FWD, and they just don't compare to this car in the snow. Interior is beautiful, with heated leather seats and with every Audi luxury. Exterior is a style that was created in 1982 but clearly well ahead of its time, as it still looks very good. Engine...this engine will simply not die, I just broke 264K miles and it still runs BEAUTIFUL and has no sign of dying anytime soon. Report Abuse

Great car Justin Flynn , 12/20/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Bought this car when it was 11 years old and owned it for over 2 years now, 145k miles, and it still doesn't need any major work and probably won't for another 100k miles. This car's reliability and durability is just amazing. Equally amazing is the acceleration and top speed that can be had from the dinky 130 hp engine. I consider the $4500 I paid for this car to be grand theft on my part. People always compliment the car when they see or ride in it. This will not be my first Audi. Report Abuse

Nice ride pcelias , 03/11/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful After 19 years, the car looks and drives nice. What helps is that the suspension was lowered by about 2 inches, giving it a very tight ride (albeit a bit harsh at times); but man can it corner! Gets me about 20 mpg on average mixed around town driving, up to 25 mpg on solid highway driving. Report Abuse