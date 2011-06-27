  1. Home
Used 2012 Aston Martin Virage Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Virage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$223,295
Starting MSRP
$208,295
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV12V12
Combined MPG1515
Total Seating44
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)267.8/370.8 mi.267.8/370.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.20.6 gal.
Combined MPG1515
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm420 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l5.9 l
Horsepower490 hp @ 6500 rpm490 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.0 ft.38.0 ft.
Valves4848
Base engine typeGasGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12V12
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
high pressure washers headlampsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
700 watts stereo outputyesyes
element antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front cupholdersyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyesyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
front and rear parking sensorsyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyesyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Interior Options
Piano Black Interior Trim Packyesyes
Contrast Stitchingyesyes
Headrest Embroidery - Aston Martin Wingsyesyes
Fascia Trim - Nexus Alloyyesyes
Leather ECU Pouchyesyes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyesyes
Secondary Glass Keyyesyes
Contrast Carpet Bindingyesyes
Fascia Trim - Mahoganyyesyes
Fascia Trim - Double Apexyesyes
Matching Wood Door Trimyesyes
Fascia Trim - Bambooyesyes
2+0 Seating Arrangementyesyes
Steering Wheel - Color Keyed Trimyesyes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyesyes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audioyesyes
Trinket Stowageyesyes
Embroidered Virage Logo in Fasciayesyes
Headrest Embroidery - Virageyesyes
Fascia Trim - Piano Blackyesyes
Headlining Color - Contemporaryyesyes
Fascia Trim - Tamo Ashyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
sport front seatsyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.
leatheryesyes
Front head room36.6 in.36.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room31.5 in.31.3 in.
Rear hip Room48.9 in.48.9 in.
Rear leg room26.5 in.27.4 in.
fixed center armrestyesno
Exterior Options
Brake Calipers - Yellowyesyes
Bonnet Louvers w/Titanium Meshyesyes
20" 10 Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheelsyesyes
20" 10 Spoke Liquid Silver Diamond Turned Wheelsyesyes
Brake Calipers - Redyesyes
20" 10 Spoke Satin Black Diamond Turned Wheelsyesyes
20" 5 Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelsyesyes
20" 10 Spoke Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelsyesyes
Titanium Silver Mesh Packyesyes
Brake Calipers - Greyyesyes
Measurements
Front track62.4 in.62.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.9 cu.ft.6.6 cu.ft.
Length185.2 in.185.2 in.
Curb weight4166 lbs.3935 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.9 cu.ft.6.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.0 in.4.0 in.
Height50.7 in.50.5 in.
Wheel base107.9 in.107.9 in.
Width75.0 in.75.0 in.
Rear track62.2 in.62.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Madagascar Orange
  • Marron Black
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Appletree Green
  • Viridian Green
  • DBS Special Colors
  • Match to Sample
  • Magma Red
  • Hardly Green
  • Silver Blonde
  • Previous AML Color
  • Other Manufacturers Color
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Jet Black
  • Mariana Blue
  • Midnight Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Stratus White
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Special AML Color
  • Fire Red
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Morning Frost White
  • Storm Black
  • Quantum Silver
  • Lightning Silver
Interior Colors
  • Madagascar Tan, premium leather
  • Spectral Blue, premium leather
  • Eifel Green, premium leather
  • Spicy Red, premium leather
  • Chainmail Grey, premium leather
  • Dark Mocha, premium leather
  • Baltic Blue, premium leather
  • Lords Red, premium leather
  • Tuscan Tan, premium leather
  • Chesnut Tan, premium leather
  • Deep Purple, premium leather
  • Aurora Blue, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Sahara Tan, premium leather
  • Out of Range/Match To Sample Leather Seat Color, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
295/30R20 tiresyesyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyesyes
Performance tiresyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles