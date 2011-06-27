  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin V8 Vantage
  4. Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage
  5. Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 V8 Vantage
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all V8 Vantages for sale
List Price Estimate
$29,555 - $48,776
Used V8 Vantage for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Like A Melody

DJ, 03/30/2008
9 of 10 people found this review helpful

A car this beautiful and this beautifully made doesn't have to be the fastest in its class. It is very quick, handles extremely well, and is a treat just to sit in. There is nothing quite like it in that regard. It is a thrill just to see it in the garage. And it is a blast to drive.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all V8 Vantages for sale

Related Used 2008 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles