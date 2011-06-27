  1. Home
Used 2006 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Features & Specs

More about the 2006 V12 Vanquish
Overview
Starting MSRP
$260,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)220.0/352.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.0 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque425 lb-ft @ 5800 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower520 hp @ 7000 rpm
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
700 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
10 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
power antennayes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
Air conditioningyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Cargo floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity8.5 cu.ft.
Length183.7 in.
Curb weight4133 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height51.9 in.
Wheel base105.9 in.
Width75.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Elusive Blue
  • Jet Black
  • Ghillies Green
  • Mercury Silver
  • Toro Red
  • Tungsten Silver
  • Meteorite Silver
  • Onyx Black
  • California Sage
  • Almond Green
  • Celeste Blue
  • Snow Shadow Grey
  • Merlot Red
  • Slate Blue
  • Oyster Silver
  • Midnight Blue
  • AM Titanium Silver
  • Blue Sapphire
Interior Colors
  • Blue Haze, premium leather
  • Caspian Blue, premium leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, premium leather
  • Black Cherry, premium leather
  • Red Fox, premium leather
  • Parliament Green, premium leather
  • Arctic Blue, premium leather
  • Bison Brown, premium leather
  • Falcon Grey, premium leather
  • Absynthe Green, premium leather
  • Cream Truffle, premium leather
  • Iron Ore Red, premium leather
  • Chancellor Red, premium leather
  • Obsidian Black, premium leather
  • Sandstorm, premium leather
  • Phantom Grey, premium leather
  • Shark Blue, premium leather
  • Quail Grey, premium leather
  • Moon Shadow, premium leather
  • Kestrel Tan, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
285/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
