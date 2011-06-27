Used 2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Consumer Reviews
A real car
Jerome Henin, 06/10/2005
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
This car is as comfortable as a class S mercedes, as fun as a Ferrari 575, and much more reliable as most other cars. You can use it again and again. You will always be amused by the behavior of people when they see it. It is definItely the gentleman's supercar.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the V12 Vanquish
Related Used 2005 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons