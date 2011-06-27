  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin Rapide S
  4. Used 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2017 Aston Martin Rapide S Review

Pros & Cons

  • 6.0-liter V12 engine makes fantastic sounds
  • Elegantly seductive design
  • Classy interior styling
  • Agile and engaging to drive
  • Tight backseat, especially for legroom
  • Missing many of the latest advanced driver safety aids
  • Slower than segment competitors
  • Cargo space is small by comparison
Other years
2017
2016
2015
2014
Aston Martin Rapide S for Sale
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price Estimate
$89,568 - $100,862
Used Rapide S for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Rapide S does Edmunds recommend?

The Aston Martin Rapide S is the only model and trim available in the company's sedan portfolio. The interior specification process is akin to customizing your house, so individual tastes will differ. But the one feature we'd strongly recommend is the folding rear seats, which give you more cargo-carrying flexibility.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Aston Martin has long been synonymous with beautiful car design, but it wasn't until the four-door Rapide came along that one could make the case for buying one for practical reasons. Mercedes-Benz may have popularized the current trend of the four-door "coupe" with its CLS model, but the Aston Martin Rapide S is perhaps the most convincing example. From some angles you may mistake it entirely for a two-door Aston.

The Rapide S' 552-horsepower V12 engine — shared with Aston Martin's Vanquish S — is more a nod to mechanical craftsmanship than an attempt to push the technological envelope with turbochargers and direct fuel injection. And as a grand touring car, the Rapide S is equally purposed for highway travel as it is for attacking more winding roads.

However, with cars such as the Porsche Panamera that do so well maximizing space and comfort while continuing to defy performance limits of cars with four doors, the Rapide S must rely more than ever on its appearance. The Rapide S' rear seat accommodations aren't nearly as generous as the current grand-touring competition, and those small, sleekly integrated rear doors and sloping roofline conspire to make getting in and out somewhat of a challenge.

Try to justify the Rapide S from a practical angle, and you'll quickly discover how much the deck is stacked against its favor. However, when it comes to cars like this, practicality isn't as important as emotion, and it's on this front that the 2017 Rapide S still makes a lot of sense.

2017 Aston Martin Rapide S models

The 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S is a four-passenger, high-end luxury performance sedan with a hatchback-style trunk. It's available in one trim only and powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine (552 horsepower, 465 pound-feet of torque) that sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is not available.

As far as standard equipment goes, the Rapide S comes with 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip differential, xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, front and rear automatic climate control, power front seats, driver-seat memory functions, heated front and rear seats, a full leather interior, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, the latest AMi III infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, a navigation system, and a 13-speaker sound system with a CD player, USB and auxiliary audio jacks and satellite radio.

Notable options for the Rapide S include a range of different 20-inch wheels, three-mode adjustable adaptive damping system, different exterior and interior trim details, ventilated front and rear seats, a folding rear seat (Edmunds recommended), upgraded leather, an upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system, a twin-screen rear-seat entertainment system, a six-piece custom-fit luggage set that matches the interior leather, and many special paint and leather colors.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
552 hp @ 6650 rpm
See all Used 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Rapide S models:

Front and Rear Parking Sensors
Alert driver of surrounding objects and their proximity to the vehicle while parking.
Emergency Brake Assist
Detects if the driver is trying to execute an emergency stop, and if the brake pedal is not fully depressed, the system applies max brakes.
Positive Torque Control
Helps prevent the rear wheels from locking in an engine braking situation (e.g., when you lift off the accelerator in a slippery turn).

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S

Used 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S Overview

The Used 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S is offered in the following submodels: Rapide S Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (5.9L 12cyl 8A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Aston Martin Rapide SES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S.

Can't find a used 2017 Aston Martin Rapide Ss you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Aston Martin Rapide S for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,250.

Find a used Aston Martin for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,004.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin Rapide S for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,227.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,354.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Aston Martin lease specials
Check out Aston Martin Rapide S lease specials

Related Used 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles