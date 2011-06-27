2017 Aston Martin Rapide S Review
Pros & Cons
- 6.0-liter V12 engine makes fantastic sounds
- Elegantly seductive design
- Classy interior styling
- Agile and engaging to drive
- Tight backseat, especially for legroom
- Missing many of the latest advanced driver safety aids
- Slower than segment competitors
- Cargo space is small by comparison
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Rapide S does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Aston Martin has long been synonymous with beautiful car design, but it wasn't until the four-door Rapide came along that one could make the case for buying one for practical reasons. Mercedes-Benz may have popularized the current trend of the four-door "coupe" with its CLS model, but the Aston Martin Rapide S is perhaps the most convincing example. From some angles you may mistake it entirely for a two-door Aston.
The Rapide S' 552-horsepower V12 engine — shared with Aston Martin's Vanquish S — is more a nod to mechanical craftsmanship than an attempt to push the technological envelope with turbochargers and direct fuel injection. And as a grand touring car, the Rapide S is equally purposed for highway travel as it is for attacking more winding roads.
However, with cars such as the Porsche Panamera that do so well maximizing space and comfort while continuing to defy performance limits of cars with four doors, the Rapide S must rely more than ever on its appearance. The Rapide S' rear seat accommodations aren't nearly as generous as the current grand-touring competition, and those small, sleekly integrated rear doors and sloping roofline conspire to make getting in and out somewhat of a challenge.
Try to justify the Rapide S from a practical angle, and you'll quickly discover how much the deck is stacked against its favor. However, when it comes to cars like this, practicality isn't as important as emotion, and it's on this front that the 2017 Rapide S still makes a lot of sense.
2017 Aston Martin Rapide S models
The 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S is a four-passenger, high-end luxury performance sedan with a hatchback-style trunk. It's available in one trim only and powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine (552 horsepower, 465 pound-feet of torque) that sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is not available.
As far as standard equipment goes, the Rapide S comes with 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip differential, xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, front and rear automatic climate control, power front seats, driver-seat memory functions, heated front and rear seats, a full leather interior, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, the latest AMi III infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, a navigation system, and a 13-speaker sound system with a CD player, USB and auxiliary audio jacks and satellite radio.
Notable options for the Rapide S include a range of different 20-inch wheels, three-mode adjustable adaptive damping system, different exterior and interior trim details, ventilated front and rear seats, a folding rear seat (Edmunds recommended), upgraded leather, an upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system, a twin-screen rear-seat entertainment system, a six-piece custom-fit luggage set that matches the interior leather, and many special paint and leather colors.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S.
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Rapide S models:
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Alert driver of surrounding objects and their proximity to the vehicle while parking.
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Detects if the driver is trying to execute an emergency stop, and if the brake pedal is not fully depressed, the system applies max brakes.
- Positive Torque Control
- Helps prevent the rear wheels from locking in an engine braking situation (e.g., when you lift off the accelerator in a slippery turn).
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Rapide S
Related Used 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons