Used 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S Base Features & Specs

More about the 2017 Rapide S
Overview
Starting MSRP
$206,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$206,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$206,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.6/501.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.9 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$206,000
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size5.9 l
Horsepower552 hp @ 6650 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$206,000
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$206,000
Luxury Packyes
Piano Black Interior Trim Packyes
Contemporary Packyes
Exterior Shadow Packyes
Exterior Carbon Packyes
Interior Black Packyes
Ice Mocha Interior Trim Packyes
Premium Smokers Packyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$206,000
600 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$206,000
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
Transmission and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$206,000
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$206,000
Boot Mounted 6CD Autochangeryes
Diamond Perforated Leather Door Insertsyes
Black Pedalsyes
Fascia Trim - Full Length Iridiumyes
Carbon Fiber Paddle Shiftersyes
Fascia Trim - Full Length Piano Ice Mochayes
Embroidered Rapide S Logo in Headrestyes
Steering Wheel - Color Matched Trimyes
Fascia Trim - Mahoganyyes
Second Glass Keyyes
Fascia Trim - Walnutyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Coarse Contrast Stitchingyes
Quilted Leather Seat Feature - Match to Seat Outeryes
Personalized Sill Plaquesyes
Leather - Special Metallicsyes
Umbrellayes
Leather Headliningyes
Rear Grab Handlesyes
Matching Wood Door Insertsyes
Auto Dimming Interior Rear View Mirroryes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Garage Door Openeryes
Glass Switchesyes
Leather - Out of Rangeyes
Headrest Embroidery - Aston Martin Wingsyes
Diamond Perforated Headlining and Parcel Shelfyes
Ventilated Front and Rear Seatsyes
Leather ECU Pouchyes
Quilted Alcantara Headlining and Parcel Shelfyes
Folding Rear Seatsyes
Carpet Color - Contemporaryyes
Contrast Carpet Bindingyes
Duotone Perforated Leather Packyes
Leather - Specialyes
Fine Contrast Stitchyes
Leather Color - Contemporaryyes
Two Color Leather Interioryes
Fascia Trim - Full Length Carbon Fiber Twillyes
Diamond Perforated Leather Seat Insertsyes
Fascia Trim - Full Length Cuprum Carbonyes
Black Bang & Olufson Speaker Grilles and ALTsyes
Quilted Leather Headlining and Parcel Shelfyes
Seatbelts - Flintyes
Alcantara - Contemporaryyes
1000 Watt Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$206,000
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$206,000
Front head room37.3 in.
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$206,000
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear leg room30.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
fixed with storage center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$206,000
Carbon Fiber Exterior Door Releaseyes
Decklid Model Name Badgesyes
Brake Calipers - Redyes
V12 Side Badgesyes
Paint - Other Manufacturers Special Coloryes
Brake Calipers - Greyyes
Brake Calipers - Blackyes
Paint - Previous AML Coloryes
Brake Calipers - Yellowyes
Magnum Silver Rear Lamp Infillsyes
20" 10 Spoke Directional Champagne Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
20" Multispoke Diamond Turned Gloss Black Wheelsyes
Paint - Other Manufacturers Coloryes
20" 10-Spoke Silver Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
20" 10-Spoke Gloss Black Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Brake Calipers - Silveryes
Delete Protective Tapeyes
20" 10-Spoke Directional Graphite Diamond Turned Wheelsyes
Paint - Contemporaryyes
Paint - Special AML Coloryes
Clear Tail Lightsyes
Black Textured Tailpipe Finisheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$206,000
Maximum cargo capacity31.3 cu.ft.
Length197.6 in.
Curb weight4387 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
EPA interior volume97.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base117.7 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$206,000
Exterior Colors
  • Selene Bronze
  • Hardly Green
  • Stratus White
  • Silver Blonde
  • Arizona Bronze
  • Cinnabar Orange
  • Marron Black
  • Kopi Bronze
  • Divine Red
  • Concours Blue
  • Quantum Silver
  • Sea Storm
  • Mariana Blue
  • Volcano Red
  • Ocellus Teal
  • Lightning Silver
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Onyx Black
  • Appletree Green
  • Hammerhead Silver
  • Jet Black
  • Silver Fox
  • China Grey
  • Midnight Blue
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Yellow Tang
  • Ultramarine Black
  • Skyfall Silver
  • Diavolo Red
  • Morning Frost White
Interior Colors
  • Fandango Pink, leather
  • Kestrel Tan, leather
  • Chancellor Red, leather
  • Sahara Tan, leather
  • Bitter Chocolate, leather
  • Dark Knight, leather
  • Chesnut Tan, leather
  • Black Damson, leather
  • Winter Wheat, leather
  • Vivid Red, leather
  • Royal Mint, leather
  • Phantom Grey, leather
  • Spicy Red, leather
  • Electron Yellow, leather
  • California Poppy, leather
  • Pure Black, leather
  • Ice Mocha, leather
  • Dark Mocha, leather
  • True Teal, leather
  • Aurora Blue, leather
  • Ivory, leather
  • Spectral Blue, leather
  • Lords Red, leather
  • Obsidian Black, leather
  • Argento Grey, leather
  • Cream Truffle, leather
  • Sandstorm, leather
  • Bronze Metallic, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$206,000
295/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$206,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$206,000
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
