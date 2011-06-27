Vehicle overview

Aston Martin is headquartered in Gaydon in Warwickshire, England, and this is where the 2012 Aston Martin Rapide will be painstakingly built alongside the DB9 sport coupe, with which it shares an engine and much of its structure. Starting as a concept car just a few years ago, the Rapide has quickly become a halo car for the legendary maker.

Utilizing a cutting-edge extruded-aluminum chassis bonded to an aluminum and composite skin, the thoroughly modern Rapide is built to exacting standards. This precision is evident in every detail, from its intricate door hinges to the way it confidently tracks in corners. Endowing a four-passenger sedan with the talents and sensations of a sports car has been a lofty mission many automakers have attempted but few have accomplished. Our testing revealed that the Rapide offers as much grip and agility as a dedicated two-seater.

But that would be selling the Rapide short. As a grand tourer, it is equally capable of comfortably putting down hundreds of miles in a sitting with all the comforts and amenities expected in this class of vehicle. A high-end sound system, a navigation system and an adjustable suspension are only the tip of the iceberg. In this way, the Aston Martin Rapide stands alongside the Porsche Panamera as the only other sedan that can claim similar, seemingly contrasting talents.

Some concessions to interior space were made, however, in the name of its immediately recognizable exterior shape. Though competitors like the Jaguar XJ Supersport or Mercedes-Benz CLS63 AMG sacrifice practicality in favor of style and performance, the Rapide's limited outward visibility and rear passenger accommodations go even further. While rear head- and legroom are simply sufficient, the large tunnel containing a carbon-fiber driveshaft leaves the foot- and hiproom of both rear bucket seats very limited. Also, the small rear doors and sloping roof conspire to make ingress/egress challenging. That said, the large, flat cargo bay available beneath the hatch-style rear glass is surprisingly convenient.

It's worth noting that in an age where engines are shedding cylinders and adding turbochargers to maintain output, the naturally aspirated V12 under the Rapide's hood has a personality and a voice like no other on the road today. You may find cars with higher output than the Rapide's 470 horsepower. You might be dissuaded by the Rapide's projected fuel economy. You might even find a louder engine, but none will raise goose bumps as quickly as the quad-cam, 48-valve 6.0-liter V12 does at full song. Like analog gauges and tube amplifiers, this engine is something special that might not be around much longer.

Overall, we're pretty smitten with the Rapide's unique nexus of old-world style, exacting craftsmanship, modern manufacturing techniques, comfort and agility. It might not be the ideal sedan in the strictest sense, but taking a drive up the coast in the 2012 Aston Martin Rapide would be a genuine occasion in itself, and not simply time lost en route.