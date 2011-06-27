More about the 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S

The 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S is a high-end luxury performance sedan. Though it may not follow many of the latest technology trends, this V12-powered grand tourer is still one of the finest examples of British craftsmanship and design. The Rapide S comes in only one configuration, but you can customize it with options, many of them related to trim, paint and stitching preferences. All 2017 Rapide S models come standard with a non-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 engine that sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Rapide S comes with some amenities you'd expect for a car of this ilk such as adaptive dampers, a limited-slip differential, bi-xenon headlamps, parking sensors, heated front and rear seats, and front and rear automatic climate control. But other things including a three-mode adjustable damping system, ventilated front and rear seats, and folding rear seats are stand-alone options that come at an additional cost. Compared to other high-end performance sedans, the 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S is far off the value leader and lags behind in performance and active safety technologies. The price of its stand-alone options are comparable to others, but we feel that some things, including folding rear seats, shouldn't come at an extra cost. However, there is something undeniably alluring about the Rapide S' shape and proportions, and the sound of an exotic V12 simply can't be replicated by the new crop of turbocharged engines. For some, the 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S will resonate more emotionally than anything else in this exclusive segment. Maybe that includes you. If so, Edmunds can help you connect with your perfect one.

Used 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S Overview

The Used 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S is offered in the following submodels: Rapide S Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (5.9L 12cyl 8A).

