Used 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S
Pros & Cons
- 6.0-liter V12 engine makes fantastic sounds
- Elegantly seductive design
- Classy interior styling
- Agile and engaging to drive
- Tight backseat, especially for legroom
- Missing many of the latest advanced driver safety aids
- Slower than segment competitors
- Cargo space is small by comparison
Which Rapide S does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
Aston Martin has long been synonymous with beautiful car design, but it wasn't until the four-door Rapide came along that one could make the case for buying one for practical reasons. Mercedes-Benz may have popularized the current trend of the four-door "coupe" with its CLS model, but the Aston Martin Rapide S is perhaps the most convincing example. From some angles you may mistake it entirely for a two-door Aston.
The Rapide S' 552-horsepower V12 engine — shared with Aston Martin's Vanquish S — is more a nod to mechanical craftsmanship than an attempt to push the technological envelope with turbochargers and direct fuel injection. And as a grand touring car, the Rapide S is equally purposed for highway travel as it is for attacking more winding roads.
However, with cars such as the Porsche Panamera that do so well maximizing space and comfort while continuing to defy performance limits of cars with four doors, the Rapide S must rely more than ever on its appearance. The Rapide S' rear seat accommodations aren't nearly as generous as the current grand-touring competition, and those small, sleekly integrated rear doors and sloping roofline conspire to make getting in and out somewhat of a challenge.
Try to justify the Rapide S from a practical angle, and you'll quickly discover how much the deck is stacked against its favor. However, when it comes to cars like this, practicality isn't as important as emotion, and it's on this front that the 2017 Rapide S still makes a lot of sense.
Aston Martin Rapide S models
The 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S is a four-passenger, high-end luxury performance sedan with a hatchback-style trunk. It's available in one trim only and powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine (552 horsepower, 465 pound-feet of torque) that sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission. All-wheel drive is not available.
As far as standard equipment goes, the Rapide S comes with 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension dampers, a limited-slip differential, xenon headlights, front and rear parking sensors, front and rear automatic climate control, power front seats, driver-seat memory functions, heated front and rear seats, a full leather interior, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, the latest AMi III infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, a navigation system, and a 13-speaker sound system with a CD player, USB and auxiliary audio jacks and satellite radio.
Notable options for the Rapide S include a range of different 20-inch wheels, three-mode adjustable adaptive damping system, different exterior and interior trim details, ventilated front and rear seats, a folding rear seat (Edmunds recommended), upgraded leather, an upgraded Bang & Olufsen sound system, a twin-screen rear-seat entertainment system, a six-piece custom-fit luggage set that matches the interior leather, and many special paint and leather colors.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
5.9L 12cyl 8A
|MPG
|14 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 4
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|552 hp @ 6650 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the Rapide S models:
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors
- Alert driver of surrounding objects and their proximity to the vehicle while parking.
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Detects if the driver is trying to execute an emergency stop, and if the brake pedal is not fully depressed, the system applies max brakes.
- Positive Torque Control
- Helps prevent the rear wheels from locking in an engine braking situation (e.g., when you lift off the accelerator in a slippery turn).
FAQ
Is the Aston Martin Rapide S a good car?
Is the Aston Martin Rapide S reliable?
Is the 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S?
The least-expensive 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S is the 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S 4dr Sedan (5.9L 12cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $206,000.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (5.9L 12cyl 8A) which starts at $206,000
What are the different models of Aston Martin Rapide S?
More about the 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S
The 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S is a high-end luxury performance sedan. Though it may not follow many of the latest technology trends, this V12-powered grand tourer is still one of the finest examples of British craftsmanship and design. The Rapide S comes in only one configuration, but you can customize it with options, many of them related to trim, paint and stitching preferences.
All 2017 Rapide S models come standard with a non-turbocharged 6.0-liter V12 engine that sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Rapide S comes with some amenities you'd expect for a car of this ilk such as adaptive dampers, a limited-slip differential, bi-xenon headlamps, parking sensors, heated front and rear seats, and front and rear automatic climate control. But other things including a three-mode adjustable damping system, ventilated front and rear seats, and folding rear seats are stand-alone options that come at an additional cost.
Compared to other high-end performance sedans, the 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S is far off the value leader and lags behind in performance and active safety technologies. The price of its stand-alone options are comparable to others, but we feel that some things, including folding rear seats, shouldn't come at an extra cost.
However, there is something undeniably alluring about the Rapide S' shape and proportions, and the sound of an exotic V12 simply can't be replicated by the new crop of turbocharged engines. For some, the 2017 Aston Martin Rapide S will resonate more emotionally than anything else in this exclusive segment. Maybe that includes you. If so, Edmunds can help you connect with your perfect one.
