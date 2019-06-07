Used 2010 Aston Martin Rapide for Sale Near Me

6 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Rapide Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 6 out of 6 listings
  • 2010 Aston Martin Rapide
    used

    2010 Aston Martin Rapide

    6,961 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $139,900

    Details
  • 2010 Aston Martin Rapide in Black
    used

    2010 Aston Martin Rapide

    49,821 miles

    $59,991

    Details
  • 2011 Aston Martin Rapide in Black
    used

    2011 Aston Martin Rapide

    41,183 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $47,990

    Details
  • 2011 Aston Martin Rapide in Silver
    used

    2011 Aston Martin Rapide

    35,500 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $59,995

    Details
  • 2011 Aston Martin Rapide in White
    used

    2011 Aston Martin Rapide

    35,679 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $55,999

    Details
  • 2012 Aston Martin Rapide
    used

    2012 Aston Martin Rapide

    9,990 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $89,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Aston Martin Rapide searches:

Showing 1 - 6 out of 6 listings
  1. Home
  2. Aston Martin
  3. Aston Martin Rapide
  4. Used 2010 Aston Martin Rapide

Consumer Reviews for the Aston Martin Rapide

Read recent reviews for the Aston Martin Rapide
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Perfect proportions
Mike Tierney,07/06/2019
4dr Sedan (5.9L 12cyl 6A)
Now that the prices for 2010 and 2011 Rapides have fallen to the high $60,000 range, it should be on everyone's shopping list. These are beautiful cars to look at and to drive. The start up sound is a source of excitement to every valet. The interior defines comfort and quality. As most are low mileage (mine has 27000 miles on it since new in July 2011) they are a great bargain. And there is plenty of room for booster seats in the back.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Aston Martin
Rapide
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Aston Martin Rapide info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings