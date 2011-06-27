Used 2008 Aston Martin DBS Features & Specs
|Drivetrain
|Fuel & MPG
|Engine
|Safety
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|700 watts stereo output
|yes
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|carbon and leather trim on doors
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|premium leather/alcantara
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|61.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|6.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|185.9 in.
|Curb weight
|3737 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|6.6 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|Height
|50.4 in.
|EPA interior volume
|84.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|107.9 in.
|Width
|75.0 in.
|Rear track
|61.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|295/30R Z tires
|yes
|20 x 11 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
