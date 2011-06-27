  1. Home
Used 2006 Aston Martin DB9 Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 DB9
5.0
3 reviews
Superb long distance grand touring car

Richard, 07/30/2006
I was seeking a distinct and intensely pleasurable driving experience on my road test and wasn't disappointed. The car combines heft and agility with more performance than I need. Both the sound and smoothness of the engine are an experince to be savored and remembered. The fit and finish are exquisite (10+). The seats give great support. Most limitations relate to storage and are: small trunk space (luggage will be shipped), poor cup holder placement, a miniscule glove compartment. Poor local mile age (11.8 MPG)is also a compromise, but hwy milage is better than promised (21+). It's truly an uncommon beautiful car that makes a powerful and unique impression at any speed. It's worth the money!

Prettiest Car on the Road

meteoritedb9, 06/26/2011
I bought my used '06 DB9 about 3 weeks ago with 1890 miles on it. Owning and AM has been a dream of mine & I'm thrilled that I decided to spring for one. I love this car! It is beautiful inside & out. The power is awesome and the experience of driving it is pure heaven. There's not a better looking car on the road.

007 Heaven

sjg, 07/25/2006
I have owned my meteor grey DB9 for 6 months and I find it to be an excellent automobile. It is fast, corners extremely well and is a real head turner. It may not be quite as fast as some super cars, but it is more comfortable and a joy to drive on long trips. Did I mention you also get a great deal of attention?

