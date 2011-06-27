Used 2005 Aston Martin DB9 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Simple fun with refinement
Great car! Fun to drive for a GT! If looking for sweet ride you can take anywhere, this is it. Comfortable and fun for long distant driving. Loves the road at high speed. Had no problems with car except for an occasional low tire warning and head-lights were replaced. They are automatic leveling and got stuck in down position. Replaced with no cost. Aston Martin Headquarters called to apologize personally for the inconvenience and gave me another Aston Martin until it was replaced. Interior is first rate with every convenience.
This is not a car ... it is a Dream !!
Aston Martins have always had a distinct allure for me ever since seeing the DB5 in Goldfinger and seeing an Astin Martin Lagonda back in the 80's. The DB9 was the dream car for me to own and it took me a good 2- 3 weeks to fully realize just what a splendid car I was driving. Sexy, elegant, powerful, responsive, distinctive and manly are just some of the adjectives I can attribute to this car.
DB9 2005
I have owned most high end cars from maserati gransports 911 turbo, m5, m3, m6, CLS63 AMG benz, and many others some twice and this is in another class by itself. At 150 mph you feel confident this could easily handle 200 mph! just not in the states!
great
Its a great luxurious drive and also has that mean sports car look. Top of the line luxury sport vehicle, the Aston Martin DB-9, is an A in my book.
A real thrill
Excellent quality and a beautiful design are the high points. The most superb exhaust notes I've ever experienced. The ONLY draw back I've found is a quirky automatic AC system that seems to have a little trouble keeping the cabin as cool as I select, but you can easily compensate by setting it a little bit cooler than you would normally.
Sponsored cars related to the DB9
Related Used 2005 Aston Martin DB9 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner