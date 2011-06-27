Used 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe Consumer Reviews
62 Yrs old - SPYDER is my name!
SPYDER, 07/15/2019
Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
This Alfa Romeo 4C Spider is the most engaging car I have ever driven...every time I get into this supercar, a smile comes on my face!! If you love twisty, tight corner back roads...this car never disappoints!! I drive with many other drivers of different makes...on these back roads...and they are wishing to drive an Alfa Romeo 4C instead...First, They cannot keep up, secondly...the handling of the 4C is with it's extremely wide footprint...is noticeably unmatched by their vehicles! They definitely know what an Italian Supercar is all about!! I realized at 62 yrs old...life is short...I am having a blast before it is my time to go!!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Supercar?
Timmnk, 03/11/2020
Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Not sure I would call it that...but its a fine auto.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the 4C
Related Used 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner