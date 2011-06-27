  1. Home
Used 2018 Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
62 Yrs old - SPYDER is my name!

SPYDER, 07/15/2019
Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This Alfa Romeo 4C Spider is the most engaging car I have ever driven...every time I get into this supercar, a smile comes on my face!! If you love twisty, tight corner back roads...this car never disappoints!! I drive with many other drivers of different makes...on these back roads...and they are wishing to drive an Alfa Romeo 4C instead...First, They cannot keep up, secondly...the handling of the 4C is with it's extremely wide footprint...is noticeably unmatched by their vehicles! They definitely know what an Italian Supercar is all about!! I realized at 62 yrs old...life is short...I am having a blast before it is my time to go!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Supercar?

Timmnk, 03/11/2020
Spider 2dr Coupe (1.7L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Not sure I would call it that...but its a fine auto.

