Used 2009 Acura TSX Sedan Consumer Reviews
TSX Review for Used Car Seekers - Check Oil Issue
Aug 2019 Update: 158k miles and still purring with original clutch. I replaced the suspension one year ago and this vehicle just looks and drives so well for its nearly 11 year age. For a great value and fun drive, find a used TSX with 6-speed manual and enjoy. Just check that the oil consumption recall was fixed or that the model year is after they fixed the issue at the factory. Feb 2017 Update: My TSX is still going strong, but it turns out the oil consumption issue became a problem, consuming more than a quart per 1000 miles. Although it was a tedious process, Acura ended up replacing the piston rings as part of their extended warranty due to this known issue. No more burning oil and my engine has a new life at 116,000 miles. Used car seekers should check if TSXs of this vintage have had the warranty work done, especially on manual transmission models which are more prone to this problem. If the exhaust tips are sooty then the car is burning oil. Original review 2016: I am the original owner a black, 4cyl TSX with 6 speed manual transmission. It now has 96k miles of more than half highway miles. Oddly enough, I'm more pleased with the car as it ages. Why? Because it's still performing very well, despite the expectation for an older car to start acting up. Power is good, handling is still tight, no rattles, the auto climate control is spot on. The 6 speed short shifting manual mated to a smooth clutch that doesn't buck in slow traffic is pleasure to drive. Manual lovers would like this car, and the engine is happy to rev. Fuel economy has been 30 mpg with my type of driving. This is excellent for a car with decent power. The TSX handles pretty well in snow when mated with good all-season or winter tires. I am very happy with Continental PureContact Eco+ DWS. They drive well in snow and the traction control, when needed, works in concert with these to provide good control. I used to have Bridgestone Pole Position, which handled even better in dry and wet conditions but were horrible in snow. Surprisingly, the Continentals actually have improved fuel mileage by at least 1 mpg, as they claim. Rear seats are more suitable for smaller people. The door opening is a little tight getting in, but the seats are very comfortable once in. Child seats are a pain to use because of the bucket shape and the closeness of the latch. Now that my kids are beyond that, we happily use the TSX for our family of 5 over our Odyssey, especially when parking will be tight. My few issues: Bluetooth function for the non-Nav version is clunky so I prefer to use my ear bud for making calls. I have a vent-mounted phone holder to make calls easier and to facilitate using GPS on my phone. 91 octane is tough to find so one usually has to pay for 93 octane. This is the price for getting 200 hp out of a 4 cylinder engine. This model year had brakes that wore prematurely but that is not an issue after I replaced them with non-OEM pads. I had to have the clutch master cylinder (small cylinder located at the clutch pedal) replaced at about 85k miles. Acura granted me a discount for this service when I complained that it was premature. The clutch is still in great shape. Last, but not least, the engine consumes oil. Acura has extended the engine warranty to 8 yrs/125k miles. Their threshold for warranty work (changing piston rings) is burning more than 1 qt per 1000 miles. My engine consumes about 1/2 qt. I wonder if this issue occurs because people followed the maintenance minder for oil changes. I was driving 8k miles or even more before it would call for oil changes. I think following that was a mistake. I'm living with it and it does not seem to be getting worse now that I change oil at 5k miles. I expect my TSX to continue to age well, and plan to pass it down to my kids when it's about 10 yrs old with 150k+ miles.
Great car to drive, lasts well. Still some minor i
I love my TSX. It's roomy in the front and handles great. It has a lot of good standard features. It has a lot of pizzaz for a 4 cyl. The main problem I have with it are unexpected expenses. I just had to buy a new tire and rim for the second time after hitting a pothole ($1000!). Stupid low profile tires. Unless you live in a place with few potholes, this can be a big problem. Also, it a little plastic piece around the side mirror broke. I figured it would be under $25 to replace. No such luck. They don't sell just that piece. I had to buy a whole new mirror for over $300. Addendum: Well, 8 years and running. Still rides good, though a bit rough. No real mechanical problems. Tires and rims still fragile and a problem. Repairs still expensive. Addendum (11/16): Still drives great, no mechanical problems. Still looks good for a car that old. Still same minor complaints (especially the tires). Addendum (5/17): Everything above still holds. Addendum (11/17): Ditto
Don't think twice just buy it!
I bought my TSX used in early 2014. My company moved from the suburbs to downtown so my commute changed from an easy 10 minutes on a turnpike to 20-30 minutes of Indy 500 with crack-ups and rescue vehicles included, and I'm so glad I bought the TSX instead of some larger sedans or SUV's I was looking at. My wife has a 2011 Pilot EXL so the need for another SUV really wasn't there anyway. We've had or still have six Honda's and two Acura's plus Mazdas and Nissans and some Fords. I'm getting over 25 MPG even with all the stops and starts and racing that I'm doing. I use the paddle shifters ALL THE TIME and it's so cool to pass or get around someone and then to accelerate and just get away from them (even within the speed limit, the acceleration is awesome). I did read the reviews about geting the 6 cylinder if you can find one, and I did test drive a 4 cylinder and then a 6 cylinder, back to back and the 6 is spectacular. I wasn't quite ready to pull the trigger, and the color of the 6 cylinder was white and I prefer black. The paddle shifters make the 4 cylinder a blast. This car is very fun to drive. It's easy to find a 4 cylinder in the color combination you want, and when you do, just buy it! I got mine with 64,000 miles on it and I'm at 104,000 after 20 months. I'll probably take it to 135,000 miles and then sell it and get a 2013 or 2014. This car is great for getting around in the parking garage, and my 17-year old son and his buddies think it's pretty slick!
very pleased, but a few issues...
Bought a certified pre-owned 09 TSX recently. The TSX handles like a 3-series but provides a lot more value. With S mode on in the Auto this feels like a different car from what Ive heard youre consistently revving higher and pushing that VTEC more. Critics give the TSX a hard time for its lack of power but its a pretty quick little car. Turn on S mode and pass a semi-truck on the highway and tell me this car isnt fast. What I dont like: The Hands Free Link audio commands are still weak. I think I already blew a speaker and this seems common as the speakers are a bit subpar. Other than those, great car!
No more Beemer
I just made the move from BMW 3 series to Acura and I am very happy with the decision. This Acura drives like a dream and I look forward to starting it up every day. The standard features along with the Tech package give you almost every advanced feature imaginable. The performance is almost comparable to the BMW (steering is a bit remote on the highway compared to a BMW) and is much more reliable (also, less expensive to fix - it is a Honda after all). I researched cars for quite some time before buying and could not find another car that combined luxury, performance, tech features, and style as well as the Acura TSX!
