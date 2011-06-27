  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura TLX
  4. Used 2017 Acura TLX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2017 Acura TLX Technology Package Features & Specs

More about the 2017 TLX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,050
See TLX Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,050
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission8-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)24/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)412.8/602.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,050
Torque182 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower206 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,050
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,050
455 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,050
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,050
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,050
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,050
bucket front seatsyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front head room37.2 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,050
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.9 in.
Rear leg room34.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,050
Length190.3 in.
Curb weight3492 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height57.0 in.
EPA interior volume106.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.3 in.
Width73.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,050
Exterior Colors
  • Black Copper Pearl
  • San Marino Red
  • Fathom Blue Pearl
  • Crystal Black Pearl
  • Modern Steel Metallic
  • Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Bellanova White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Parchment, premium leather
  • Graystone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,050
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P225/55R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,050
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See TLX Inventory

Related Used 2017 Acura TLX Technology Package info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles