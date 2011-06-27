Used 2016 Acura TLX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
TLX Sedan
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$38,240*
Total Cash Price
$19,247
SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,361*
Total Cash Price
$25,852
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$37,490*
Total Cash Price
$18,870
Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$52,861*
Total Cash Price
$26,607
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$51,736*
Total Cash Price
$26,041
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$38,990*
Total Cash Price
$19,625
SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$54,361*
Total Cash Price
$27,362
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 TLX Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$875
|$902
|$928
|$957
|$985
|$4,647
|Maintenance
|$2,064
|$1,017
|$1,103
|$505
|$2,693
|$7,382
|Repairs
|$567
|$607
|$654
|$704
|$756
|$3,287
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,050
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,217
|Financing
|$1,035
|$832
|$616
|$386
|$140
|$3,009
|Depreciation
|$4,380
|$1,851
|$1,629
|$1,444
|$1,295
|$10,600
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,496
|$6,822
|$6,590
|$5,704
|$7,628
|$38,240
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 TLX Sedan SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,175
|$1,211
|$1,247
|$1,285
|$1,323
|$6,242
|Maintenance
|$2,773
|$1,366
|$1,481
|$678
|$3,617
|$9,915
|Repairs
|$762
|$815
|$878
|$945
|$1,015
|$4,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,410
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,634
|Financing
|$1,391
|$1,118
|$827
|$518
|$188
|$4,042
|Depreciation
|$5,883
|$2,487
|$2,188
|$1,940
|$1,740
|$14,237
|Fuel
|$2,048
|$2,110
|$2,174
|$2,239
|$2,306
|$10,876
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,441
|$9,163
|$8,852
|$7,661
|$10,245
|$51,361
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 TLX Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$858
|$884
|$910
|$938
|$966
|$4,556
|Maintenance
|$2,024
|$997
|$1,081
|$495
|$2,640
|$7,237
|Repairs
|$556
|$595
|$641
|$690
|$741
|$3,223
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,029
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,193
|Financing
|$1,015
|$816
|$604
|$378
|$137
|$2,950
|Depreciation
|$4,294
|$1,815
|$1,597
|$1,416
|$1,270
|$10,392
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,271
|$6,688
|$6,461
|$5,592
|$7,478
|$37,490
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 TLX Sedan Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,210
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,323
|$1,362
|$6,424
|Maintenance
|$2,854
|$1,406
|$1,524
|$698
|$3,722
|$10,204
|Repairs
|$784
|$839
|$904
|$973
|$1,045
|$4,544
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,451
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,682
|Financing
|$1,431
|$1,151
|$852
|$533
|$193
|$4,160
|Depreciation
|$6,055
|$2,559
|$2,252
|$1,997
|$1,791
|$14,653
|Fuel
|$2,108
|$2,171
|$2,238
|$2,304
|$2,373
|$11,194
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,892
|$9,430
|$9,110
|$7,885
|$10,544
|$52,861
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 TLX Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,184
|$1,220
|$1,256
|$1,294
|$1,333
|$6,287
|Maintenance
|$2,793
|$1,376
|$1,492
|$683
|$3,643
|$9,987
|Repairs
|$767
|$821
|$885
|$952
|$1,023
|$4,448
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,420
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,646
|Financing
|$1,401
|$1,126
|$834
|$522
|$189
|$4,071
|Depreciation
|$5,926
|$2,505
|$2,204
|$1,954
|$1,753
|$14,341
|Fuel
|$2,063
|$2,125
|$2,190
|$2,255
|$2,323
|$10,956
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,554
|$9,229
|$8,916
|$7,717
|$10,320
|$51,736
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 TLX Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$892
|$919
|$946
|$976
|$1,005
|$4,738
|Maintenance
|$2,105
|$1,037
|$1,124
|$515
|$2,746
|$7,526
|Repairs
|$578
|$619
|$667
|$718
|$771
|$3,352
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,070
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,241
|Financing
|$1,056
|$849
|$628
|$393
|$142
|$3,068
|Depreciation
|$4,466
|$1,888
|$1,661
|$1,473
|$1,321
|$10,808
|Fuel
|$1,555
|$1,602
|$1,650
|$1,699
|$1,750
|$8,257
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,722
|$6,956
|$6,719
|$5,816
|$7,777
|$38,990
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 TLX Sedan SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,244
|$1,282
|$1,320
|$1,360
|$1,401
|$6,606
|Maintenance
|$2,935
|$1,446
|$1,567
|$718
|$3,828
|$10,494
|Repairs
|$806
|$863
|$929
|$1,001
|$1,074
|$4,673
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,492
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,730
|Financing
|$1,472
|$1,183
|$876
|$548
|$199
|$4,278
|Depreciation
|$6,226
|$2,632
|$2,316
|$2,053
|$1,842
|$15,068
|Fuel
|$2,168
|$2,233
|$2,301
|$2,369
|$2,440
|$11,512
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,343
|$9,698
|$9,368
|$8,108
|$10,843
|$54,361
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Acura TLX in Virginia is:not available
