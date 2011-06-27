Used 2015 Acura TLX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
TLX Sedan
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$39,753*
Total Cash Price
$19,608
SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$40,548*
Total Cash Price
$20,000
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$54,462*
Total Cash Price
$26,863
Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$56,052*
Total Cash Price
$27,647
SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$54,859*
Total Cash Price
$27,059
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$41,343*
Total Cash Price
$20,392
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$57,642*
Total Cash Price
$28,432
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 TLX Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$879
|$905
|$933
|$961
|$989
|$4,667
|Maintenance
|$1,062
|$954
|$1,236
|$2,343
|$2,054
|$7,649
|Repairs
|$584
|$624
|$673
|$723
|$780
|$3,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,067
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,231
|Financing
|$1,055
|$848
|$627
|$393
|$142
|$3,065
|Depreciation
|$4,591
|$1,869
|$1,644
|$1,458
|$1,308
|$10,870
|Fuel
|$1,674
|$1,724
|$1,776
|$1,829
|$1,884
|$8,887
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,912
|$6,965
|$6,930
|$7,748
|$7,198
|$39,753
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 TLX Sedan SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$897
|$923
|$952
|$980
|$1,009
|$4,760
|Maintenance
|$1,083
|$973
|$1,261
|$2,390
|$2,095
|$7,802
|Repairs
|$596
|$636
|$686
|$737
|$796
|$3,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,088
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,256
|Financing
|$1,076
|$865
|$640
|$401
|$145
|$3,126
|Depreciation
|$4,683
|$1,906
|$1,677
|$1,487
|$1,334
|$11,087
|Fuel
|$1,707
|$1,758
|$1,812
|$1,866
|$1,922
|$9,065
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,130
|$7,104
|$7,069
|$7,903
|$7,342
|$40,548
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 TLX Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,278
|$1,317
|$1,355
|$6,394
|Maintenance
|$1,455
|$1,307
|$1,693
|$3,210
|$2,814
|$10,479
|Repairs
|$800
|$855
|$922
|$991
|$1,069
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,462
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,686
|Financing
|$1,445
|$1,162
|$859
|$538
|$195
|$4,199
|Depreciation
|$6,290
|$2,561
|$2,252
|$1,997
|$1,792
|$14,892
|Fuel
|$2,293
|$2,362
|$2,433
|$2,506
|$2,581
|$12,175
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,949
|$9,542
|$9,494
|$10,615
|$9,861
|$54,462
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 TLX Sedan Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,239
|$1,276
|$1,316
|$1,355
|$1,394
|$6,580
|Maintenance
|$1,497
|$1,345
|$1,743
|$3,304
|$2,896
|$10,785
|Repairs
|$823
|$880
|$949
|$1,019
|$1,100
|$4,771
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,504
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,736
|Financing
|$1,488
|$1,196
|$884
|$554
|$200
|$4,322
|Depreciation
|$6,473
|$2,635
|$2,318
|$2,056
|$1,844
|$15,327
|Fuel
|$2,360
|$2,431
|$2,504
|$2,579
|$2,656
|$12,531
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,386
|$9,821
|$9,771
|$10,925
|$10,149
|$56,052
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 TLX Sedan SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,213
|$1,249
|$1,288
|$1,326
|$1,365
|$6,440
|Maintenance
|$1,466
|$1,317
|$1,706
|$3,233
|$2,835
|$10,556
|Repairs
|$806
|$861
|$929
|$998
|$1,076
|$4,670
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,472
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,699
|Financing
|$1,456
|$1,170
|$865
|$542
|$196
|$4,230
|Depreciation
|$6,336
|$2,579
|$2,269
|$2,012
|$1,805
|$15,001
|Fuel
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,451
|$2,524
|$2,600
|$12,264
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,059
|$9,612
|$9,563
|$10,692
|$9,933
|$54,859
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 TLX Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$914
|$941
|$970
|$999
|$1,029
|$4,854
|Maintenance
|$1,104
|$992
|$1,285
|$2,437
|$2,136
|$7,955
|Repairs
|$607
|$649
|$700
|$752
|$811
|$3,519
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,110
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,280
|Financing
|$1,097
|$882
|$652
|$409
|$148
|$3,188
|Depreciation
|$4,775
|$1,944
|$1,710
|$1,516
|$1,360
|$11,305
|Fuel
|$1,741
|$1,793
|$1,847
|$1,902
|$1,959
|$9,242
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,348
|$7,244
|$7,207
|$8,058
|$7,486
|$41,343
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 TLX Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,275
|$1,312
|$1,353
|$1,393
|$1,434
|$6,767
|Maintenance
|$1,540
|$1,383
|$1,792
|$3,397
|$2,978
|$11,091
|Repairs
|$847
|$905
|$976
|$1,048
|$1,131
|$4,907
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,547
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,785
|Financing
|$1,530
|$1,230
|$909
|$570
|$206
|$4,444
|Depreciation
|$6,657
|$2,710
|$2,384
|$2,114
|$1,897
|$15,762
|Fuel
|$2,427
|$2,500
|$2,575
|$2,652
|$2,732
|$12,886
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,822
|$10,099
|$10,049
|$11,235
|$10,437
|$57,642
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Acura TLX in Virginia is:not available
