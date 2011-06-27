Used 2007 Acura TL Type-S Consumer Reviews
2007 Acura TL type-S
Great car overall. Purchased new for $5K below MSRP. Very reliable but watch out for Bluetooth connection to cell phone. Known to actually kill battery by failing to disconnect properly. Continues searching for connection when you leave vehicle (24/7!). $375 to fix plus new battery! Engineered to go 300k miles with proper maintainence. Brembo brakes fantastic but pads AND rotors wear very quickly. Remember the $1,100 cost to change out timing belt and water pump at 105,000 miles or 7 years!
Great All Around Car
I have owned Honda/Acura products for over 10 years, so when it came time to replace my TSX, the TL was the logical choice. I looked at the 335i, G35, and IS 350. They are all great cars, but each one had a few annoying features. The TL Type-S has all the performance I need, with a great interior and proven Acura reliability. I have had the car for 2 weeks now, and I do not regret any part of my decision.
Loving my Type-S!
I've had my Type-S for almost four months now and I'm loving it. Accelerates very fluidly and fast, with torque steer noticable only if you punch it. The interior design is really great and the gps is easy to use, but could be better on the last part of getting to your destination. The braking on it is also phenomenal. They're really grabby, but the brembo generate alot of dust and I'll probably switch them out when they wear. Overall, no regrets about my purchase.
Tires and iPod connection
Just would like to address those that complain about tires not lasting: in a sport-sedan don't expect sticky tires that hold the road last very long. Long-lasting tires will spin when you drive. iPod: for all of you 2007 TL owners: the iPod connection is in the middle compartment under your elbow, well hidden, just look for it. Not a good place, but it's there.
You won't regret the purchase!
Car comes loaded with all features. Handles well and looks great. Best value for the $$. Other similarly stocked cars will run at least 1-2k more. I'm averaging about 24 mpg right now. I hope to see a little improvement after break in, but it's not that bad. If you like having all the "gadgets" in a car, you will likely be pleased with the TL type-S. The ride is pretty quiet, but you'll love cranking the dvd-audio disks anyway. True surround sound in the car is pretty cool. I fit my two kids in the back no problem. I wouldn't recommend more than two adults, you'll be tight. The type S comes with rims that in my opinion don't really work with all colors.
