Used 2007 Acura TL Type-S Consumer Reviews

2007 Acura TL type-S Harry , 12/24/2017 Type-S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Great car overall. Purchased new for $5K below MSRP. Very reliable but watch out for Bluetooth connection to cell phone. Known to actually kill battery by failing to disconnect properly. Continues searching for connection when you leave vehicle (24/7!). $375 to fix plus new battery! Engineered to go 300k miles with proper maintainence. Brembo brakes fantastic but pads AND rotors wear very quickly. Remember the $1,100 cost to change out timing belt and water pump at 105,000 miles or 7 years! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Great All Around Car SAW , 01/02/2007 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have owned Honda/Acura products for over 10 years, so when it came time to replace my TSX, the TL was the logical choice. I looked at the 335i, G35, and IS 350. They are all great cars, but each one had a few annoying features. The TL Type-S has all the performance I need, with a great interior and proven Acura reliability. I have had the car for 2 weeks now, and I do not regret any part of my decision. Report Abuse

Loving my Type-S! crivett246 , 01/25/2015 Type-S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I've had my Type-S for almost four months now and I'm loving it. Accelerates very fluidly and fast, with torque steer noticable only if you punch it. The interior design is really great and the gps is easy to use, but could be better on the last part of getting to your destination. The braking on it is also phenomenal. They're really grabby, but the brembo generate alot of dust and I'll probably switch them out when they wear. Overall, no regrets about my purchase. Report Abuse

Tires and iPod connection George , 08/30/2010 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Just would like to address those that complain about tires not lasting: in a sport-sedan don't expect sticky tires that hold the road last very long. Long-lasting tires will spin when you drive. iPod: for all of you 2007 TL owners: the iPod connection is in the middle compartment under your elbow, well hidden, just look for it. Not a good place, but it's there. Report Abuse