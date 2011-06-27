Used 2005 Acura TL Sedan Consumer Reviews
2005 Acura TL
I bought this car brand new back in 2005. Mechanically it's worked great. I've only had to do basic maintenance on the car such as batteries, belts, fluids, etc. I did have a power steering hose to begin leaking that I had repaired. 6 months later I get a recall notice from Acura and they reimburse me for the cost of the repairs and install a new power steering hose. This car now has 162,000 miles on it and it's doing great. I just wish the newer TL's looked as good because I would buy another. The only down side has been tire wear. This car does like to go through some tires about every 25 to 30K miles. The tire wear is based upon normal driving.
Best Car I ever owned
I've had this car since 2005 and have had zero issues with reliability. I still receive alot of positive accolades for the navigation and bluetooth phone considering this was back in 2005. If you take care of the car with regular intervals of maintenance there will be no issues. The best part is there are millions of local Honda/Acura repairs shops that are highly competitive which makes repair costs a fraction of what you pay at the Dealership
Abyss Blue Pearl 6 Speed Manual TL
I purchased my 05 TL used in 2007 w/just over 24K miles. The car looked sharp, had a nice ride and was loaded w/everything (Navi, Hands Free Phone, Voice activation, moonroof etc.) The transmission operated smoothly and the car had great performance and handling esp. considering its a front wheel drive vehicle. One thing I did notice after a few months was that under brisk acceleration (not jack rabbit starts mind you) the car seemed to hesitate as if traction control had been activated. I ended up ditching the Michelin Pilot MXMV... and getting Bridgestone RE 960AS (stayed w/ 17") and the car has handled like a dream ever since.
Great Car but Some Flaws
I bought my 2005 Acura TL with about 90K miles on it. For the most part the car is fantastic, feels very high quality and rides excellent. At 80 MPH - typical cruising speed in Los Angeles when not stuck in traffic - the car feels as if it is on rails, and is very quite. Some people on internet forums have complained about squeeks and rattles from the windows in the doors when driving. I have found that this is true, but not to the point where it is a problem. The 6-speed transmission model which I have is probably not the best. The shifter is clunky, and the engine not suited to a manual since it has very little low-end torque.
TL Junkie
This is the second TL we have owned and I think once you own a TL you are hooked. I have absolutely nothing bad to say about this car. It is such a pleasure to drive and so comfortable. A very reliable car. In the winter my husband puts snow tires on the car and I have absolutely no problems getting around the hills of Pennsylvania. We love the TL so much that we are thinking about trading it in for a 2012. This car has been so reliable that we don't even look at other makes of cars because we know we will be disappointed in the quality.
