Used 2004 Acura TL Sedan Consumer Reviews

I could drive this car forever, literally! Derrick Wesley , 06/19/2016 3.2 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (3.2L 6cyl 5A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful My 2004 Acura TL is by far my favorite car I ever owned. I bought this car with over 100k on it while in college and I am still in love with it. 12 years later this car still gets complemented and random people feel the need to try and race me. Unfortunately a few days ago I totaled my car (not racing). It's completely destroyed but I walked away with just a few bruises. I absolutely love this car due to its power, style, and now the safety of the car. As replacement I'll be getting another TL only newer. Buy Acura, Love Acura! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

A beauty which rivals new cars. Ethan , 03/25/2016 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful The 2004 Acura TL is an anomaly: a car which is beautiful, comfortable, practical, and fun. The VTEC engine is punchy and quick, and the exhaust note is fantastic. Meanwhile, the leather bucket seats are remarkably comfortable with its heating capabilities, lumbar support, and cushy leather. The interior is premium for the price with much of the surfaces being leather wrapped or brushed aluminum. The back seat is tiny, but only to make room for a massive trunk that holds a bookshelf, a sleep in bag, and emergency kit, a thick coat, a marching band uniform, and groceries. This car is very practical despite its looks and performance. The car handles adequately, but it suffers from massive understeer and "boatiness": the TL would benefit from AWD, which would help with the understeer. Other than that, the TL is a fantastic performer with its shockingly quick launch and acceleration, comfortable suspension, and 160 MPH top speed. The best part of the car, though, is the styling. This car is beautiful from every angle- especially the rear end which rivals BMWs and Audis of the same era. If you're looking for the best value for money, look no further than the 2004 Acura TL. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Cracked dashboard- ww , 10/28/2010 40 of 44 people found this review helpful By doing a little research found that their is a problem with 04-05 TL's dashboard cracking around the passenger AIRBAG. You can do a internet search to see the details. So car re-sale value will tank.

Love this car! TheCoach , 08/03/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I recently (a day ago) got rear ended by a 1990s f150 doing about 40 or so MPH (I was stopped at a red light). I got hit into the mini van in front of me. My trunk is bent like tin foil, my back windshield is blown all out, and the car looks like hell. Through all that, I am safe. I have no pain (went to the hospital to check the internals). I thank God, I was hit rather then some family in a Smart car with a kid in there. I loved that car, and will be getting another TL as soon as possible. I am having a hard time explaining how thankful I am that I decided to buy this car.