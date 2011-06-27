  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura TL
  4. Used 2004 Acura TL
  5. Used 2004 Acura TL Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2004 Acura TL Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2004 TL
5(86%)4(10%)3(3%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.8
752 reviews
Write a review
See all TLS for sale
List Price Range
$6,992 - $7,450
Used TL for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...151

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

I could drive this car forever, literally!

Derrick Wesley, 06/19/2016
3.2 4dr Sedan w/Navigation System (3.2L 6cyl 5A)
15 of 15 people found this review helpful

My 2004 Acura TL is by far my favorite car I ever owned. I bought this car with over 100k on it while in college and I am still in love with it. 12 years later this car still gets complemented and random people feel the need to try and race me. Unfortunately a few days ago I totaled my car (not racing). It's completely destroyed but I walked away with just a few bruises. I absolutely love this car due to its power, style, and now the safety of the car. As replacement I'll be getting another TL only newer. Buy Acura, Love Acura!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

A beauty which rivals new cars.

Ethan, 03/25/2016
3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A)
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

The 2004 Acura TL is an anomaly: a car which is beautiful, comfortable, practical, and fun. The VTEC engine is punchy and quick, and the exhaust note is fantastic. Meanwhile, the leather bucket seats are remarkably comfortable with its heating capabilities, lumbar support, and cushy leather. The interior is premium for the price with much of the surfaces being leather wrapped or brushed aluminum. The back seat is tiny, but only to make room for a massive trunk that holds a bookshelf, a sleep in bag, and emergency kit, a thick coat, a marching band uniform, and groceries. This car is very practical despite its looks and performance. The car handles adequately, but it suffers from massive understeer and "boatiness": the TL would benefit from AWD, which would help with the understeer. Other than that, the TL is a fantastic performer with its shockingly quick launch and acceleration, comfortable suspension, and 160 MPH top speed. The best part of the car, though, is the styling. This car is beautiful from every angle- especially the rear end which rivals BMWs and Audis of the same era. If you're looking for the best value for money, look no further than the 2004 Acura TL.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Cracked dashboard-

ww, 10/28/2010
40 of 44 people found this review helpful

By doing a little research found that their is a problem with 04-05 TL's dashboard cracking around the passenger AIRBAG. You can do a internet search to see the details. So car re-sale value will tank.

Report Abuse

Love this car!

TheCoach, 08/03/2010
10 of 10 people found this review helpful

I recently (a day ago) got rear ended by a 1990s f150 doing about 40 or so MPH (I was stopped at a red light). I got hit into the mini van in front of me. My trunk is bent like tin foil, my back windshield is blown all out, and the car looks like hell. Through all that, I am safe. I have no pain (went to the hospital to check the internals). I thank God, I was hit rather then some family in a Smart car with a kid in there. I loved that car, and will be getting another TL as soon as possible. I am having a hard time explaining how thankful I am that I decided to buy this car.

Report Abuse

2004 Dynamic

claire9, 02/05/2013
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought my TL new in early 2005 and it has been dealer serviced with 110,000 kms at the moment. I have had nothing to service of significance except a new battery and a front brake job. I have regularly treated the leather and it still looks like new. The best tires I have found for the vehicle are Continental Extreme Contacts. Unfortunately my in-dash cd player stopped working last year and I had Future Shop connect an ipod cable to the system for running my music in the car on trips. I have had 4 acuras in my family (2 TLs and 2 Integras) and they have all been trouble free. They are indeed well designed and well built vehicles.

Report Abuse
12345...151
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all TLS for sale

Related Used 2004 Acura TL Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles