Used 2002 Acura TL Consumer Reviews

Great car to drive luvtypes , 05/22/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought my TL about 4 years ago, and didn't have any major issues. All acura and Honda buyers have ideas about the bad transmission problem but still does not maintain it the way it should be taken care of, i changed transmission oil every 10K and now its just over 300KM on my car and still running strong...Love the car Report Abuse

Great Car if you like 65,000 mile transmissions P. Gerald , 09/01/2015 3.2 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Just don't buy one unless you like buying a transmission from Honda for $2500 every 65, 000 miles. No kidding. Honda set up a plant and sell you one for $2500 when the transmission goes out every 65,000 miles instead of fixing the design problems. Otherwise it's a great driver's car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

One of the best francis15 , 09/01/2014 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My wife bought this one back in 02 TL type S new and it's been a very reliable car. Great power, fun to drive. Runs like the day we bought it. Not pleased with the Xenon lights. Acura wanted $1,200.00 to replace the ballast I got a new OEM one aftermarket for $150, then $150 to install. The 2nd i did myself. The xenon OEM bulbs are about $95 ea at any auto parts place. You can get aftermarket xenon bulbs to work for about $16 for 2 but supposedly can affect ballast. mine seem to work fine but i am now selling. My wife wants an 2015 MDX. I have to say I am impressed with the 02 TL overall. Acura will gouge the daylights out of you but it is a high performance car. Report Abuse

Great mix of Power/Gas Mileage gonzalgi21 , 05/16/2010 12 of 14 people found this review helpful 02 TL-S bought the car with 64k miles which is amazingly low miles for an 8 year old car. First thing that i noticed right away soon as i bought the car is the POWER the car is extremely fast and the gas mileage is pretty darn good for a 260 hp engine, audio system is also very good.Good old Honda reliability. Unfortunately owning this car is stressful because you never really know when your transmission is going to fail even though i haven't had that problem i know it's coming and there's nothing i can do about it. If this car didn't have these transmission issues i would literally want this car forever. Report Abuse