Used 2000 Acura TL Sedan Consumer Reviews

One of the best realtordl87 , 12/04/2012 13 of 13 people found this review helpful One of the best cars I've owned. I just purchased it this year 2012 and it's a 2000. I traded in a 2009 Pontiac G5 GT with only 37,000 miles in on this car which had 122,000 miles at purcahse and I would do it over again. I absolutely love the way the car drives, the interior, and the outside. It drives smooth as a brand new car. The only thing that I have an issue with is the cup holders. They don't really do anything with a 20 oz water bottle or pop bottle, it more or less just topples front to back when driving. I'm a realtor by trade and the car is more than spacious enough. I could have bought a newer car, but I really prefer Model years 1999-2001 for some reason.

Do not hesitate! John , 08/30/2010 9 of 9 people found this review helpful This is the best car i have ever owned. I bought it brand new in 2000 and besides regular maintenance and normal wear and tear things I have had to pay nothing in repairs. Yes, absolutely nothing. I thought it was unheard of to get this performance + reliability for the price until i bought her.I just bought a 2009 TL and LOVE IT! I dreaded the day when I passed this car along to my son. But at least I can feel confident this vehicle will not leave him stranded on the side of the road. This vehicle is far superior to any German made luxury car by far. I have owned a BMW, Lexus, Audi (worst by far), and a Mercedes and the TL tops them all.

Great, American made car Neighborhood , 02/27/2002 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This has been an outstanding vehicle. So much so, that I am now searching for a 2nd Acura for our household.

2000 TL romandiaz , 04/21/2012 5 of 5 people found this review helpful 2000 TL has 164,000 miles for original owner. Other than the usual recommended maintenance items, the only unscheduled repair was the $5,000 transmission replacement at 120,000. The car just runs with 28mpg, freeway, 23 around our hilly town. All 4 struts have been replaced by dealer ~$2000 and the tires have been replaced 3 times. Battery replaced 3 times. Brakes have been replaced once. The leather looks great inside but driver's side has some cracks. Carpeting is fine. I bought a 2003 in addition and will eventually purchase another Acura if they keep their record up. Just love this car!