Used 2000 Acura TL Sedan Consumer Reviews
One of the best
One of the best cars I've owned. I just purchased it this year 2012 and it's a 2000. I traded in a 2009 Pontiac G5 GT with only 37,000 miles in on this car which had 122,000 miles at purcahse and I would do it over again. I absolutely love the way the car drives, the interior, and the outside. It drives smooth as a brand new car. The only thing that I have an issue with is the cup holders. They don't really do anything with a 20 oz water bottle or pop bottle, it more or less just topples front to back when driving. I'm a realtor by trade and the car is more than spacious enough. I could have bought a newer car, but I really prefer Model years 1999-2001 for some reason.
Do not hesitate!
This is the best car i have ever owned. I bought it brand new in 2000 and besides regular maintenance and normal wear and tear things I have had to pay nothing in repairs. Yes, absolutely nothing. I thought it was unheard of to get this performance + reliability for the price until i bought her.I just bought a 2009 TL and LOVE IT! I dreaded the day when I passed this car along to my son. But at least I can feel confident this vehicle will not leave him stranded on the side of the road. This vehicle is far superior to any German made luxury car by far. I have owned a BMW, Lexus, Audi (worst by far), and a Mercedes and the TL tops them all.
Great, American made car
This has been an outstanding vehicle. So much so, that I am now searching for a 2nd Acura for our household.
2000 TL
2000 TL has 164,000 miles for original owner. Other than the usual recommended maintenance items, the only unscheduled repair was the $5,000 transmission replacement at 120,000. The car just runs with 28mpg, freeway, 23 around our hilly town. All 4 struts have been replaced by dealer ~$2000 and the tires have been replaced 3 times. Battery replaced 3 times. Brakes have been replaced once. The leather looks great inside but driver's side has some cracks. Carpeting is fine. I bought a 2003 in addition and will eventually purchase another Acura if they keep their record up. Just love this car!
Best car in last 14 years
Purchased it Nov 1999. Only has 44,700 miles. Car is anvil strong. No squeaks, or vibrations. Needed front left engine mount 7 years ago; have replaced only routine maintenance since. Original everything else including Xenon headlamps. Corners at 80 with car rotation (need to feel it to understand). Front dashboard like new (with no special care except occasional cover to keep sun off surfaces in summer). All electrics work perfectly and never needed fixing. Maintenance suggested new tires, (dry rot from lack of use) battery through some pretty tough N VA winters and timing belt (to be changed every 10 years despite mine not needing it). Super quiet, no acceleration lag whatsoever.
