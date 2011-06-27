Used 2005 Acura RSX Type-S Consumer Reviews

RSX S-Type- Not Just for Kids Matthew M. , 03/24/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've owned the RSX S-Type since Dec 1, 04. I took my wife's TSX in for an oil change and test drove the RSX while I was waiting. I went back the next day and bought the RSX. The general manager asked who the car was for. I said for me, do you think I'm too old (55 at the time). I love it. It is by far the most fun car to drive I have ever had and the most sporty. The sport does add a much stiffer suspension than some may like but for handling you can't beat it. It loves the on ramps to the interstate and the faster you drive it the better it sticks. The higher the revs the better and it will fly in the higher rev range. Best car in this class for the money, period. Report Abuse

Excellent!! dendron , 09/03/2006 5 of 6 people found this review helpful What a shame Acura has decided to discontinue this model beyond 2006! The RSX -- especially the Type-S -- is major bang for the buck. Grab one before they're gone. I owned a 2002 Type-S, which I loved, until the refinements of the 2005-06 were introduced... then I had to trade. My 2005 is a noticeable improvement over the earlier varsion. A very nice blend of luxury, economy, and performance for under $25K. Several reviewers have complained about the rough ride. This is primarily due to the crappy Michelin touring (M+S) tires Acura shackles this car with from the factory. An upgrade to a set of oversized General UHP summer tires TOTALLY transformed this car for me. BIG difference!

Can't beat it! jammin05s , 04/06/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I love this car. You will truly appreciate the power out of a stock 4 cylinder engine. More than 50 horse power per cylinder!! Performance you can't imagine from a company that did.

I am smiling again PACA , 08/28/2016 Type-S 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful I have been driving Acura's for the past 25 years. I had a 91 & 99 Integra GSRs and must say these cars for the money were the best all around. Stepped up to a couple of TLs and was quite disappointed with the Acura Brand as I questioned build quality. Decided to give the brand one more chance by purchasing used 05 RSX Type-s. This car as I recalled from the past has a solid build quality with lots of fun factor. Mechanically sound with no problems, excellent gas mileage and a NATURALLY aspirated 210 hp engine. Six speed gear shift is remarkable even with 161K miles. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value