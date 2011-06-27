2020 Acura RLX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
RLX Hybrid
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$57,668*
Total Cash Price
$53,930
RLX Sedan
P-AWS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
True Cost to Own
$58,821*
Total Cash Price
$55,009
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 RLX Hybrid Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,138
|$1,178
|$1,219
|$1,262
|$1,306
|$6,103
|Maintenance
|$219
|$745
|$686
|$2,363
|$1,748
|$5,761
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$445
|$685
|$1,130
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,203
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,387
|Financing
|$2,900
|$2,333
|$1,726
|$1,081
|$390
|$8,430
|Depreciation
|$5,892
|$5,670
|$4,631
|$5,192
|$4,533
|$25,918
|Fuel
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$1,634
|$1,683
|$7,939
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,847
|$11,512
|$9,895
|$12,023
|$10,391
|$57,668
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2020 RLX Sedan P-AWS 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,161
|$1,202
|$1,243
|$1,287
|$1,332
|$6,225
|Maintenance
|$223
|$760
|$700
|$2,410
|$1,783
|$5,876
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$454
|$699
|$1,153
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,247
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,435
|Financing
|$2,958
|$2,380
|$1,761
|$1,103
|$398
|$8,599
|Depreciation
|$6,010
|$5,783
|$4,724
|$5,296
|$4,624
|$26,436
|Fuel
|$1,525
|$1,571
|$1,619
|$1,667
|$1,717
|$8,098
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,124
|$11,742
|$10,093
|$12,263
|$10,599
|$58,821
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 RLX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Ad
Build Your RLX
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Acura RLX in Virginia is:not available
Legal
Related 2020 Acura RLX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019
- 2019 NSX
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 5 Series
- 2020 7 Series
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 A4
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX