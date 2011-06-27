  1. Home
Used 2016 Acura RLX Hybrid Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
outstanding car

hondahound, 08/04/2016
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
We bought this car about a month ago and it was certainly the most expensive car we've ever purchased. We did wind up test driving basically every car at the Acura dealership as well as checked out comprable Lexus sedans as well as the Accord (our historical default choice). Now that we've driven the car for about 5 weeks, our intial impression: its fantastic! I deliberately left the "value" category blank as its certainly in a very different class than other cars we've purchased in the past. (Frankly we'd consider that the Accord is a great "value".) Thus far, we've been thrilled with the RLX Hybrid. Its comfortable for long and short rides, quite sporty and, when driven a bit aggressively/sport mode, will certainly demand the driver's attention to keep the shiny side up. The safety features are amazing (CMBS,LKAS, etc). The safety features as well as the tech features did require some a bit of study, but now I find it very intuitive. Overall an outstanig car!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Electric Motors Accelerate Schmooooooth!!!!

GaryN, 02/08/2016
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
Overall very satisfied with this purchase. Currently at 29k miles. No major glitches. Controls are intuitive and easy to master. However, Playing XM stations are glitchy and very slow to load, for scrolling; as are obtaining music from your USB FlashDrive. Push Button shifting, especially reverse, is slow to engage (1+ sec) on press of accelerator. Hybrid system is absolutely awesome, but comes with sacrifice of trunk space. Engine is very quiet when switching between electric motors and engine running; transfers between each completely unnoticed except for the RPM needle moving, ......this hybrid is much different than those gas saving German models which "die" at a stop sign, then restart. Very comfortable and rides well. Power distribution lives up to the "rides on rails" marketing motto. Controls are within ergonomic arm reach, very well thought out. Remains a comfortable and joy to drive. Sport mode is a definite power boost with intelligent tranny reset Would definitely buy again, and recommend.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
