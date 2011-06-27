Used 2015 Acura RLX Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car
Just to give a little backround, my last two cars were a Lexus GS and an Acura RL. I did not like my Lexus at all and got rid of it after less than two years. I had that Lexus in the shop 7 times in those two years for various problems. Up until then, I had pretty much owned only Toyota or Lexus. In 2008, I decided to get the Acura RL to replace the Lexus GS. The Acura RL treated me very well for 6 years until I gave it to my daughter. When it was time to get a new car, I considered many different luxury brands but kept coming back to Acura. So far, I have 24,000 miles on the car. I can honestly say, this is the best car I have ever owned. I look forward to driving it everyday. There were a couple of recalls which were easily taken care of...I was not having problems before the recalls. If I had to do it again, I would not hesitate to get the RLX. I would love to have the hybrid version but it was not available when I bought my car. I had a deposit for one with the dealer but after waiting a year, they finally told me they weren't sure when they would available. I guess that would be my one complaint with Acura...they had a predicted release date for the hybrid and it kept getting delayed and there was no information available as to if and when they were going to come out with the car.
Luxury Sedan for everyday use!
I got this car back in April 2015. I have 9k miles on it now. Car drives without any issues whatsoever. When driving around 70 miles on the freeway car gets about 34mpg, even though by the book it is 31mpg. Mixed driving I get 26-27mpg, which is great considering how big car is. Car is definitely not the softest on the planet, since I saw few people complain about it, which is true I agree with that, however car is luxury/sport and some sport cars are not the most soft cars out-there. I really like a lot of standard options such as LED Headlights, P-AWS rear wheel steering technology 19" luxury wheels, acoustic windshield and front glass and etc., This car is definitely worth getting considering car cost a lot less than competition with similar options, less by about 15k. Also retail value always nice on Acuras and reliability is good if you think to keep car for longer than 5 years. In my opinion car looks much better than Lexus GS and boring looking Audi A6. Acura looks very beautiful, one of my favorite looking car in it's class.
Great car
This is a wonderful car- my 4th Acura (2 TSX, 1 TL) Interior surpasses anything I looked at and the technology that comes standard is exceptional. Could be a bit sharper on the outside but still gets lots of looks and certainly beats the Lexus GS. And, with the great discounting going on, would be hard to beat the value.
stay away from RLX
Purchased new RLX in 2014, what a mistake. It has had three recalls and now an engine noise has developed which Acura mechanics can not figure out. Audio tapes have been sent to Acura Engineering and they are stumped. I intend to get rid of it as soon as it comes back from shop (two weeks) Bad news trade in value is now $35,000 for a one year old car with 12,000 miles for which I paid $52,000. Go with Lexus or Infinity and save yourself trouble
Very roomy and comfortable
If you are looking for well built and luxury car, this is it.
