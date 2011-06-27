Used 2014 Acura RLX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
RLX Sedan
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$43,307*
Total Cash Price
$19,399
Krell Audio Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,167*
Total Cash Price
$26,056
Navigation 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,866*
Total Cash Price
$26,817
Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,458*
Total Cash Price
$19,019
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,592*
Total Cash Price
$26,246
Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,156*
Total Cash Price
$19,780
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$61,564*
Total Cash Price
$27,578
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 RLX Sedan Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$996
|$1,025
|$1,056
|$1,088
|$1,120
|$5,285
|Maintenance
|$1,129
|$1,647
|$1,347
|$678
|$4,967
|$9,770
|Repairs
|$596
|$636
|$686
|$737
|$796
|$3,452
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,057
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,224
|Financing
|$1,043
|$838
|$621
|$389
|$141
|$3,032
|Depreciation
|$4,164
|$2,064
|$1,818
|$1,611
|$1,445
|$11,102
|Fuel
|$1,779
|$1,832
|$1,887
|$1,943
|$2,002
|$9,443
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,763
|$8,086
|$7,457
|$6,488
|$10,513
|$43,307
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 RLX Sedan Krell Audio Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,337
|$1,377
|$1,418
|$1,462
|$1,504
|$7,098
|Maintenance
|$1,517
|$2,213
|$1,810
|$911
|$6,672
|$13,122
|Repairs
|$800
|$855
|$922
|$991
|$1,069
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,419
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,644
|Financing
|$1,402
|$1,126
|$834
|$522
|$189
|$4,073
|Depreciation
|$5,592
|$2,773
|$2,441
|$2,163
|$1,941
|$14,911
|Fuel
|$2,389
|$2,461
|$2,535
|$2,610
|$2,689
|$12,683
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,456
|$10,860
|$10,016
|$8,715
|$14,121
|$58,167
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 RLX Sedan Navigation 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,376
|$1,417
|$1,459
|$1,504
|$1,548
|$7,305
|Maintenance
|$1,561
|$2,277
|$1,863
|$938
|$6,867
|$13,505
|Repairs
|$823
|$880
|$949
|$1,019
|$1,100
|$4,771
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,461
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,692
|Financing
|$1,442
|$1,159
|$859
|$537
|$195
|$4,192
|Depreciation
|$5,756
|$2,854
|$2,513
|$2,226
|$1,998
|$15,346
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,878
|$11,177
|$10,309
|$8,969
|$14,533
|$59,866
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 RLX Sedan Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$976
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,067
|$1,098
|$5,181
|Maintenance
|$1,107
|$1,615
|$1,321
|$665
|$4,870
|$9,578
|Repairs
|$584
|$624
|$673
|$723
|$780
|$3,384
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,036
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,200
|Financing
|$1,023
|$822
|$609
|$381
|$138
|$2,973
|Depreciation
|$4,082
|$2,024
|$1,782
|$1,579
|$1,417
|$10,884
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,552
|$7,927
|$7,311
|$6,361
|$10,307
|$42,458
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 RLX Sedan 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,347
|$1,387
|$1,428
|$1,472
|$1,515
|$7,150
|Maintenance
|$1,528
|$2,229
|$1,823
|$918
|$6,721
|$13,218
|Repairs
|$806
|$861
|$929
|$998
|$1,076
|$4,670
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,430
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,656
|Financing
|$1,412
|$1,134
|$840
|$526
|$190
|$4,103
|Depreciation
|$5,633
|$2,793
|$2,459
|$2,179
|$1,955
|$15,020
|Fuel
|$2,407
|$2,478
|$2,553
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$12,776
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,562
|$10,939
|$10,089
|$8,778
|$14,224
|$58,592
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 RLX Sedan Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,015
|$1,045
|$1,076
|$1,110
|$1,142
|$5,388
|Maintenance
|$1,151
|$1,680
|$1,374
|$692
|$5,065
|$9,961
|Repairs
|$607
|$649
|$700
|$752
|$811
|$3,519
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,077
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,248
|Financing
|$1,064
|$855
|$633
|$396
|$144
|$3,092
|Depreciation
|$4,245
|$2,105
|$1,853
|$1,642
|$1,474
|$11,319
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,974
|$8,244
|$7,603
|$6,615
|$10,719
|$44,156
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 RLX Sedan Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr Sedan AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,415
|$1,457
|$1,501
|$1,547
|$1,592
|$7,512
|Maintenance
|$1,605
|$2,342
|$1,915
|$964
|$7,062
|$13,888
|Repairs
|$847
|$905
|$976
|$1,048
|$1,131
|$4,907
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,502
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,740
|Financing
|$1,483
|$1,192
|$883
|$552
|$200
|$4,311
|Depreciation
|$5,919
|$2,935
|$2,584
|$2,290
|$2,055
|$15,782
|Fuel
|$2,529
|$2,604
|$2,683
|$2,762
|$2,846
|$13,424
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,300
|$11,494
|$10,601
|$9,223
|$14,945
|$61,564
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 RLX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Acura RLX in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2014 Acura RLX info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2020 Acura TLX
- 2020 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Acura MDX
- Acura TLX 2019
- 2020 Acura RLX
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Acura ILX 2019
- 2019 NSX