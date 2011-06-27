Used 2012 Acura RL Sedan Consumer Reviews
Buy This Underrated Luxury Sedan
This may be the best value in the industry for mid-sized luxury sedans. I am very grateful for the car mags and pundits dismissing this fine vehicle as boring...dated...average...not keeping up... because it means I was able to buy a new one for $46K (Tech version). This is my second RL (last was '06) and is a subtle step forward. Strong acceleration that gets better high in the range (thanks to the perfected V-Tec). Amazing super AWD that keeps the cap balanced at all times in hard conering (others still trying to catch up with this innovation). Very versatile driving positions, and logical control layout. This car does everything very well, with class. How boring!
best car for it's value.. ever
It's Nov 2015. Which means this review is as about as update as it gets (so far). Car is a decade old (I bought the '05 version, not the '12 listed.) and its still amazing. Its like a great marriage. Reliable, dependable and know what to expect. I had Subaru's prior to this car. Living in the great NW, its a must to have AWD. To list its "perks" will take up so much space. Its pretty much clicking "option all".. Standard. Its a tank in the snow, literally. Brakes are amazing, but because of the weight, braking takes some getting used to. Stereo is amazing, couple with the quiet, smooth ride. This car went for roughly 47k 10yrs ago, I can see why. Only have the oil changed routinely. Other then that, no real "cost" to own and maintain. Not to mention the awd is amazing so this car only needs all seasons. As for"performance". Its sports "luxury", not a race car. The power is there when its needed, but this car is at its most fun in corners. The balance on this car is incredible. For those that may get a lemon, I'm sorry. For those that have found one that has been appreciated.. Finders keepers. Keep it !!
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
