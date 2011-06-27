Used 2011 Acura RL Sedan Consumer Reviews
Great Car let down by Awful nav system
Get the non tech package RL and you'll have a great bargain. The new six speed tranny is great, the ride is the best, and the new wheels do cut interior road noise (wind noise doesn't exist below 90), plus all materials are to Acura standards. Drawback: the awful navigation: inaccurate, difficult to learn and glacially slow, with low res and voice command that's hopeless - worse than on my 2005 or 2007. I have a Garmin 1450T which is incomparably better. I'm going to put it on the dash and leave the acura system off. Then it will be a great road car, and just got 26mpg over 1600 road trip
I like my new Acura RL
Our 4th Acura. We usually keep them 3 to 4 years. Hold their value. Never had a problem. Great dealer service. Acura includes many features that are extra cost on competitive vehicles. A great car without being pretentious like a Mercedes or Lexus.
Beware!
My 6th Acura, very comfortable and well equipped for the price. But multiple gremlins including a transmission malfunction, directional headlights don't operate, keyless entry malfunctioned, the new 'directional' microphone for voice command must point in another direction because the system is unuseable, the nav doesn't include HD graphics, is still DVD rather than hard disk based and is therefore slow and distressingly inaccurate. I'd like to like the car, and there is much to recommend it, but from the time I picked it up (and discovered 45 lbs. of pressure in the tires) it has been a disaster
Barely a passing Grade on MY Car, not the RL
The Acura RL is a terrific car, the one I bought needs major repairs. Already replaced front brakes and Rotor, and is in need of major tune up.
