Used 2011 Acura RL Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great Car let down by Awful nav system scatback , 02/02/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Get the non tech package RL and you'll have a great bargain. The new six speed tranny is great, the ride is the best, and the new wheels do cut interior road noise (wind noise doesn't exist below 90), plus all materials are to Acura standards. Drawback: the awful navigation: inaccurate, difficult to learn and glacially slow, with low res and voice command that's hopeless - worse than on my 2005 or 2007. I have a Garmin 1450T which is incomparably better. I'm going to put it on the dash and leave the acura system off. Then it will be a great road car, and just got 26mpg over 1600 road trip Report Abuse

I like my new Acura RL rfw3 , 03/09/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Our 4th Acura. We usually keep them 3 to 4 years. Hold their value. Never had a problem. Great dealer service. Acura includes many features that are extra cost on competitive vehicles. A great car without being pretentious like a Mercedes or Lexus. Report Abuse

Beware! scatback , 02/10/2011 3 of 6 people found this review helpful My 6th Acura, very comfortable and well equipped for the price. But multiple gremlins including a transmission malfunction, directional headlights don't operate, keyless entry malfunctioned, the new 'directional' microphone for voice command must point in another direction because the system is unuseable, the nav doesn't include HD graphics, is still DVD rather than hard disk based and is therefore slow and distressingly inaccurate. I'd like to like the car, and there is much to recommend it, but from the time I picked it up (and discovered 45 lbs. of pressure in the tires) it has been a disaster Report Abuse