  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura RL
  4. Used 2003 Acura RL
  5. Used 2003 Acura RL Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2003 Acura RL Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2003 RL
5(88%)4(8%)3(4%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
25 reviews
Write a review
See all RLS for sale
List Price Estimate
$2,203 - $4,944
Used RL for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Downsizing

GregD, 08/09/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have just recently downsized from much larger and more expensive vehicles. I have taken a huge hit in my business which forced me to look for something nice, but less pricey to own and operate. I almost bought a 2003 Lexus LS430 but I'm glad I didn't. I bought this Acura with 90k miles and to my amazement it runs like a brand new car. There isn't a thing wrong with it and it rides and handles perfect. The great thing is that most people who have these cars are 1 owner, well taken care of cars and if you find one with high miles that is in great shape you can buy it so cheap and you have such a great car for the money. I paid 1/2 of the price of the Lexus.

Report Abuse

3.5 RL with Nav Review

CB-VA, 12/04/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great car for the price. Picked up 3.5RL with NAV for $36K plus 4.9% Honda financing. Exterior design isn't terribly exciting but it's a classic style that will never be dated. Had a 2002 TL before this and traded it in after racking up 25K miles in 10 months for work. This car was priced only a few thousand dollars more than the TL so I couldn't not buy it. The New Infiniti GS35 has a much more exciting design but once you add a steering wheel and tires(nothing is standard on that car) you'll be approaching $38K. Acura pricing strategy makes it difficlut to consider any other car.

Report Abuse

Love It! ! !

itr03, 12/04/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I tested BMW, Lexus, Infinity, and many others. . .Dollar for Dollar. .Cant Beat It

Report Abuse

A good all around car.

jrender, 01/12/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a great Japanese luxury sedan for the price. I was looking at the 5 series Bimmers and the lexus ls 430. This car was much less than both, after the rebates. Extremely reliable and fun to drive.

Report Abuse

positive response

caodart, 02/12/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have had this car about one year and it is about as perfict as a car can be made I have found nothing wrong with this car. Exellent quality and excellent performance. It is as good as it gets. Also, it has all the bells and whistles, I especially like the phone system. It is cheep for the service and covers ev

Report Abuse
12345
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all RLS for sale

Related Used 2003 Acura RL Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles