Used 2002 Acura RL Sedan Consumer Reviews
Excellent Luxury Value
I purchased my 02 RL used with 36,000 miles and now have over 140,000. No issues except for regular maintenance. Have seen others with over 200,000 miles with no problems. I drive a mix of city and highway and this car is very predictable and secure. Very low cost of ownership. It has a logic layout to the controls. Although not as "sporty" has others in this class, it has one of the best rides out there; smooth and quiet.
Best car I've ever owned
My third one...
I owned a Legend, then a 97 RL, and now the 02 RL which I bought in 06 with about 38000 miles on it. It now has 122,000 miles and has been trouble free except for the alarm actuator. It has been maintained according to the manual, mostly by the dealer, whose prices are competitive but whose service is better. He is not competitive on major expenses like timing belt changes. The car is comfortable to ride in, is quiet, and feels safe. It handles most of Ohio's snow and ice as long as the tires are newer. The navigation system is helpful. I use mid-range gas with no problem. (It's what the dealer uses.) I prefer this body style over the 05 and would have replaced this car but for the style.
Real World Car
Sure, reviewers like a V8. But real people prefer reliability, value, comfort in traffic, low cost of ownership, dignified style, and performance that lasts for years past warranty. My RL has it all and gets compliments, too!
RL.... MEANS - RIGHTEOUS LUXURY. ..
For a 2002 model and purchased used with 79000 miles, this car has been FANTASTIC, period. Ride is very nice, a bit soft but handles well. Road noise is minimal most of the time unless you are running snow tires. At 113,700 miles she is still running very nice and is for sale. #acurarlforsale
