Used 2001 Acura RL Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best Luxury
I have owned many different luxury cars Lexus, Jag, etc., because I like to try out the different varieties and to say I have driven them, but my Acura has beat them all hands down. I went to buy a Mercedes and was disappointed in the test drive. For the heck of it I tried the Acura RL and bought it. I usually buy a new car every two years but I hated to let this one go. I am planning to buy another one though this year. The car I would buy beyond the Acura is a Bentley Cont. GTS.
The Best Value
The vehicle is BEST VALUE BUY for luxury cars. All luxuries are standard, you no have to pay extra charges for more equipment like the Mercedes E 320. All standard features are premiun; leather,sound,and others extras.Drive this car is like drive a dove in the road and at the same time you can feel the power of the 3.5 liters motor. The elegance of the Acura 3.5 RL compare with the Lexus LS 430. But the price is much much less. Than you Acura!
Mercedes quality without the pretense
This is my daily commuter car, for which purpose it is flawless. I have had absolutely no problems with it, except I have had to replace the special tires I put on it (I put wide rims with wide tires for style). My wife's Mercedes 300e is boring, with vague suspension characteristics and a lousy sound system(Bose, but still lousy) by comparison!
Style/Value/Smart
Looks good, drives great, easy on your wallet. What more do you want from a large sedan? As with all Acura models, the features and controls are easy to find and operate. The leather seating is very comfortable and resilient. The Navigation system, although archaic compared to later model Acuras, is simple to operate and precise. Although the fuel economy isn't great, it's very comparable to other sedans in it's class. And besides, for what it lacks in saving you at the pump, it more than makes up for by saving on mechanical breakdowns/repairs. If you're looking for a sharp, comfortable and reliable luxury sedan, the Acura RL should be on your list to look at.
2001 RL Rocks
Honda products are reliable beyond my wildest expectations. The RL is an absolute delight. It has delivered the reliability we have come to expect, the luxury features are top shelf and we like it's classic elegant look. My wife wanted reliability and comfort. The RL delivers! I am sold on Honda/Acura reliability and I really liked the fact that there was only one option to consider for the RL (the navigation system). Everything is standard, as it should be on a car in this class. This car is everything we expected. TennisPete
Sponsored cars related to the RL
Related Used 2001 Acura RL Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner