Used 2001 Acura RL Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best Luxury Gwen Titsworth , 09/12/2007 5 of 8 people found this review helpful I have owned many different luxury cars Lexus, Jag, etc., because I like to try out the different varieties and to say I have driven them, but my Acura has beat them all hands down. I went to buy a Mercedes and was disappointed in the test drive. For the heck of it I tried the Acura RL and bought it. I usually buy a new car every two years but I hated to let this one go. I am planning to buy another one though this year. The car I would buy beyond the Acura is a Bentley Cont. GTS.

The Best Value GPF , 09/02/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The vehicle is BEST VALUE BUY for luxury cars. All luxuries are standard, you no have to pay extra charges for more equipment like the Mercedes E 320. All standard features are premiun; leather,sound,and others extras.Drive this car is like drive a dove in the road and at the same time you can feel the power of the 3.5 liters motor. The elegance of the Acura 3.5 RL compare with the Lexus LS 430. But the price is much much less. Than you Acura!

Mercedes quality without the pretense Creek Car Guy , 11/26/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is my daily commuter car, for which purpose it is flawless. I have had absolutely no problems with it, except I have had to replace the special tires I put on it (I put wide rims with wide tires for style). My wife's Mercedes 300e is boring, with vague suspension characteristics and a lousy sound system(Bose, but still lousy) by comparison!

Style/Value/Smart Kevin , 09/19/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Looks good, drives great, easy on your wallet. What more do you want from a large sedan? As with all Acura models, the features and controls are easy to find and operate. The leather seating is very comfortable and resilient. The Navigation system, although archaic compared to later model Acuras, is simple to operate and precise. Although the fuel economy isn't great, it's very comparable to other sedans in it's class. And besides, for what it lacks in saving you at the pump, it more than makes up for by saving on mechanical breakdowns/repairs. If you're looking for a sharp, comfortable and reliable luxury sedan, the Acura RL should be on your list to look at.