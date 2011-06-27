Used 2000 Acura RL Sedan Consumer Reviews

Flawless beancounternc , 07/06/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought my RL new with 6 miles on it. It now has over 205,000. This rascal has never let me down and while components have failed they have been silly things (trim across back glass, and cup holder gets stuck now and again). The EGR system and driver/passenger seat belt buckles were repaired/replaced under warranty. I've had to pay to have a passenger window regulator replaced ($450), front chin spoiler two times ($125ea) and the rear window trip three times ($125ea). Other than that...everything works as it should. Others complain about power but I don't have any complaints at all. This car moves when I want it to. My "older" car is a 1988 Legend L 5sp coupe with close to 380,000 miles. Report Abuse

Life or Death! Alive! , 08/13/2002 6 of 6 people found this review helpful After reading the other reviews, I thought it important to discuss features other than power and cup holders...like safety. I just totaled my 2000 RL. I hit the cement dividing wall of an interstate...head on at 60 mph. I walked away from the accident. If you saw the vehicle, you would not believe what I just told you. Report Abuse

RL Rules!! chanceme , 07/27/2011 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Great car best I have ever owned,take care of the car,it will take care of you! All the features you would ever want and need,great leather,love the sunroof. Report Abuse

Florida to California to Alaska. Bob , 11/16/2018 3.5 4dr Sedan 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Awesome car! I purchased this car in Florida in December of 2017 then road tripped to the above mentioned places and it performed perfectly in all places terrain and weather conditions. Now it is a daily driver in Alaska, and I will run it as long as I can. This car is still running Great as of 11/2019. Being used as a daily driver in Alaska. 05/18/20 Still running Great after another Alaska winter!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse