Used 1996 Acura RL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/414.0 mi.306.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque224 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm224 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 5200 rpm210 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.38.8 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.42.1 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.55.7 in.
Front shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.5 in.56.5 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room56.9 in.56.9 in.
Measurements
Length195.1 in.195.1 in.
Curb weight3660 lbs.3693 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.4.9 in.
Height54.5 in.54.5 in.
Wheel base114.6 in.114.6 in.
Width71.3 in.71.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Eucalyptus Green Pearl
  • Cayman White Pearl
  • Devon Slate Pearl
  • Juniper Green Pearl
  • Flamenco Black Pearl
  • Heather Mist Metallic
  • Black Currant Pearl
