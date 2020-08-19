Used 1996 Acura RL for Sale Near Me

Grand Motorcars - Marietta / Georgia

Premium White Pearl 2006 Acura RL 3.5 SH-AWD AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SOHC VTEC 24V. Parchment Leather. Odometer is 86588 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, OnStar, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Acura RL 3.5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JH4KB16536C005680

Stock: 6C005680

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-09-2020