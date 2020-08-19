Used 1996 Acura RL for Sale Near Me

31 listings
31 listings
  • 1997 Acura RL 3.5
    used

    1997 Acura RL 3.5

    75,056 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,999

    Details
  • 1999 Acura RL 3.5
    used

    1999 Acura RL 3.5

    Not Provided
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $2,390

    Details
  • 2002 Acura RL 3.5 in Silver
    used

    2002 Acura RL 3.5

    77,434 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2003 Acura RL 3.5 in Off White/Cream
    used

    2003 Acura RL 3.5

    150,252 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,496

    Details
  • 2004 Acura RL 3.5 in Silver
    used

    2004 Acura RL 3.5

    54,769 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,499

    Details
  • 2004 Acura RL 3.5 in Silver
    used

    2004 Acura RL 3.5

    164,612 miles

    $4,850

    Details
  • 2004 Acura RL 3.5 in Silver
    used

    2004 Acura RL 3.5

    145,163 miles

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    135,056 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,000

    $700 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    111,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,989

    $1,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Silver
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    164,909 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,198

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    100,699 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Gray
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    130,634 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,893

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    149,411 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,992

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    172,352 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 Acura RL 3.5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Acura RL 3.5

    157,993 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RL 3.5 in Gray
    used

    2006 Acura RL 3.5

    193,081 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,887

    Details
  • 2006 Acura RL 3.5
    used

    2006 Acura RL 3.5

    69,998 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,498

    Details
  • 2010 Acura RL Technology Package in White
    used

    2010 Acura RL Technology Package

    87,179 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,771

    Details

Overall Consumer Rating

4.7
21 Reviews
  • 5
    (71%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (5%)
Just close your eyes and hop into one
Ed,03/15/2009
No need to repeat others and state that the RL is a great car. Bought mine 6 and half years ago with 89K miles (now the car has 192K). Best ride, very luxurious, other than maintenance (oil change break pads, etc..) close to no issues for the 6years: O2 sensor, intermittent ABS light and rear windows regulators. Best car value, costs nothing to own and enjoy. Will get another one in a heart beat.
Full transparency. No surprises.
