Used 2010 Acura RDX Consumer Reviews

The Best small upscale SUV, hands down klrsmile , 01/16/2012 24 of 25 people found this review helpful Having test driven a variety of its competitors, including some SUVs up-market as well as down (GLK, X3, Q5, Highlander) as well as being a former MDX owner, my wife and I were equally impressed with the RDX, albeit for very different reasons. He: Love the performance, 0-60 in about 6 seconds - very impressive, and surprisingly nimble, a very fun car to drive. The stereo is equally impressive, sounds great and free 12 months subscription to satellite insures something for everyone to listen to. She: The cargo space handles weekend shopping and family upkeep with ease. Crash test ratings help keep the kids safe Report Abuse

One happy buyer here May 2010 Buyer , 10/08/2010 12 of 12 people found this review helpful Having used these reviews in my decision, I'm repaying my debt to the forum. Great car, would buy it again. I would recommend to anybody looking for something fully loaded for base price, V6 power in a V4, and luxury without the price. Five months and 8,000 miles later, I can appreciate the quality and workmanship even more. Report Abuse

Love it Pleased , 11/25/2009 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I love Honda Motor Company. Had an MDX before...which loved. Opted for 2wd b/c I don't need SH-AWD in TX. Better mpg...but just barely. Only complaint on RDX is that any 4 cyl. should get 20 MPG at least. I'm no lead-foot, but I only average 17 MPG in city. The tech package is great. Very similar to my MDX's, but also controls my ipod and weather forecast. Love hands-free talk features and the feel of steering. I don't use paddle-shifters. Ride is sportier and quicker than MDX, but just slightly bumpier. Road noise is great...not an issue. Plenty of room for us, but we don't regularly haul anything other than groceries. I don't tow anything and don't plan to. Report Abuse

Navi Bean , 09/14/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful The RDX is exeptional in every way...I'd recommend it to anyone. The quality is second to none. But I want to stress the superiority of the NAV package. After a recent road trip in a friend's Lexus, I am embarrassed for Toyota. The Honda Navi is far superior...the joy stick, zoom in/out, changing addresses on the go, categories of attractions, etc. The Acura Navi is intuitive, easy to use, fun and informative. I only have Lexus' to compare it to, but that Toyota's is a total waste of money. Report Abuse