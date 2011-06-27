  1. Home
Used 2008 Acura RDX Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,695
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG1919
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,695
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Center and rear limited slip differentialyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,695
Starting MSRP
$33,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/22 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/396.0 mi.306.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,695
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l2.3 l
Horsepower240 hp @ 6000 rpm240 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.39.2 ft.
Valves1616
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,695
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,695
Starting MSRP
$33,195
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
410 watts stereo outputyesno
10 total speakersyesno
mast antennayesyes
1 subwoofer(s)yesyes
radio data systemyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yesno
360 watts stereo outputnoyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyes
7 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,695
Starting MSRP
$33,195
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
rear view camerayesno
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,695
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,695
Starting MSRP
$33,195
compassyesno
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,695
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.
multi-level heating passenger seatyesyes
sport front seatsyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
Front hip room54.4 in.54.4 in.
leatheryesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,695
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.53.0 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.56.3 in.
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,695
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Front track61.9 in.61.9 in.
Curb weight3935 lbs.3924 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place28.8 cu.ft.28.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach28.0 degrees28.0 degrees
Angle of departure22.0 degrees22.0 degrees
Length180.7 in.180.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.1500 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.6.3 in.
Height65.2 in.65.2 in.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width73.6 in.73.6 in.
Rear track62.6 in.62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,695
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Moroccan Red Pearl
  • Moroccan Red Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Bronze Pearl
  • Carbon Gray Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Carbon Bronze Pearl
  • Carbon Gray Pearl
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Royal Blue Pearl
  • White Diamond Pearl
  • Moroccan Red Pearl
  • Moroccan Red Pearl
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Alabaster Silver Metallic
  • Carbon Bronze Pearl
  • Carbon Gray Pearl
  • Nighthawk Black Pearl
  • Polished Metal Metallic
  • Carbon Bronze Pearl
  • Carbon Gray Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Taupe, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Taupe, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,695
Starting MSRP
$33,195
All season tiresyesyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
P235/55R18 99V tiresyesyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,695
Starting MSRP
$33,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,695
Starting MSRP
$33,195
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
