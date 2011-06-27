  1. Home
Used 1997 Acura NSX Consumer Reviews

5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
6 reviews
The Exotic Without the Headache

ticomba74, 04/11/2006
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

Not only was this car the fulfillment of a young man's dream, but it exceeded every expectation; driving, appearance, satisfaction, value (yeah, value in an exotic). It's fast, and has looks and technology that 15 years later still excels. Every owner I've ever met has been classy and that says a lot about the type that drives this car. I've had Ferraris and a Porsche, and the NS is the most satisfying.

the best of both worlds...

dave jones, 05/28/2002
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

some say the nsx fails in both classes - its not "exotic" enuff (power, agressiv e looks) to be a great exotic and its not "friendly" enuff (more seats, quiet, truck space) to be a luxury car for commuting/cruising. but I say what acura has done well with the nsx is find the perfect balance of b oth. if you can buy a viper and a mercedes than go for it... but if you have the money for only 1 car the nsx gets both jobs done well. I commuted in mine for over a year - its possible to enjoy both worlds at the same time day in and day out... but only in an nsx.

None Better

rhdunham, 11/01/2004
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

You'll never do better (new or used) in terms of bang for the buck. This is an incredibly well made car.

Dream car

ash, 06/12/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Edmunds price is ridiculously low. good luck finding a car at that price. I paid mid 50s for a 27mi, 97 NSX-T.

EXOTIC IT IS

MSNFNGR, 06/19/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I LOVE MY NSX-T, IT IS AN EYE CATCHER, FAST, THE BEST HANDLING CAR I HAVE EVER DRIVEN. I AM THE SECOND OWNER WITH 24000 MILES, IT'S A DREAM.

