Used 1997 Acura NSX Consumer Reviews
The Exotic Without the Headache
Not only was this car the fulfillment of a young man's dream, but it exceeded every expectation; driving, appearance, satisfaction, value (yeah, value in an exotic). It's fast, and has looks and technology that 15 years later still excels. Every owner I've ever met has been classy and that says a lot about the type that drives this car. I've had Ferraris and a Porsche, and the NS is the most satisfying.
the best of both worlds...
some say the nsx fails in both classes - its not "exotic" enuff (power, agressiv e looks) to be a great exotic and its not "friendly" enuff (more seats, quiet, truck space) to be a luxury car for commuting/cruising. but I say what acura has done well with the nsx is find the perfect balance of b oth. if you can buy a viper and a mercedes than go for it... but if you have the money for only 1 car the nsx gets both jobs done well. I commuted in mine for over a year - its possible to enjoy both worlds at the same time day in and day out... but only in an nsx.
None Better
You'll never do better (new or used) in terms of bang for the buck. This is an incredibly well made car.
Dream car
Edmunds price is ridiculously low. good luck finding a car at that price. I paid mid 50s for a 27mi, 97 NSX-T.
EXOTIC IT IS
I LOVE MY NSX-T, IT IS AN EYE CATCHER, FAST, THE BEST HANDLING CAR I HAVE EVER DRIVEN. I AM THE SECOND OWNER WITH 24000 MILES, IT'S A DREAM.
