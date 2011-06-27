Used 1996 Acura NSX Coupe Consumer Reviews

nsx dargos , 07/23/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful this car iz cool, you cant get any thing better for that price.it is like a lamborginie but cheaper. Report Abuse

Thanks to Honda! ss5153 , 09/07/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful The Acura NSX-T is without a doubt the most reliable exotic sports car you can buy. It is one thing to have the money to buy an exotic sports car, and another to fund the extraordinarily expensive maintenance and repairs to the vehicle. I just bought a low mileage 1996 Acura NSX T in Formula Red. I can't believe that it still looks brand new! The previous owner took really good care of it! I can still tell people that it's a 2002 model! 2003 changed to new headlights and bumpers.

Simply Awesome pr , 04/27/2003 0 of 1 people found this review helpful For anyone reading this, I will tell you that this is simply a car enthusiasts' dream. This is simply the best sports car I have ever owned. Everything you read and hear about this car is true. It handles better than any car, it is unbelievably reliable, and exceptionally fast. It turns heads at every corner.