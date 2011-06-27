Used 1996 Acura NSX Coupe Consumer Reviews
this car iz cool, you cant get any thing better for that price.it is like a lamborginie but cheaper.
Thanks to Honda!
The Acura NSX-T is without a doubt the most reliable exotic sports car you can buy. It is one thing to have the money to buy an exotic sports car, and another to fund the extraordinarily expensive maintenance and repairs to the vehicle. I just bought a low mileage 1996 Acura NSX T in Formula Red. I can't believe that it still looks brand new! The previous owner took really good care of it! I can still tell people that it's a 2002 model! 2003 changed to new headlights and bumpers.
Simply Awesome
For anyone reading this, I will tell you that this is simply a car enthusiasts' dream. This is simply the best sports car I have ever owned. Everything you read and hear about this car is true. It handles better than any car, it is unbelievably reliable, and exceptionally fast. It turns heads at every corner.
The perfect sports car?
I've owned my NSX for two years now and have been very happy with it. Even though its basic design is 13 years old, it is an ideal combination of style, reliability, economy, price and fun available.
