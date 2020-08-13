Used 1993 Acura NSX for Sale Near Me
- 19,018 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$78,000
Toy Barn - Dublin / Ohio
1991 Acura NSX Sport. Exterior finished in black with a black interior.Key features: 5-speed manual transmission, navigation, and rear view camera.Aftermarket: HRE Performance rims, and Kenwood head unit system.Clean CARFAX with no accidents or damage reported.Our professional sales associates would be happy to provide more information or assistance with this vehicle. You can reach them at:614-799-5000
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Acura NSX .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4NA1159MT000455
Stock: 22560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 30,175 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$99,999
Audi Fresno - Fresno / California
This 1991 Acura NSX is finished in a White wrap with interior replaced with Red Leather seats (originally Berlina Black over a black leather interior) and shows less than 31k miles. It was purchased new in Tennessee, moved to California with the second owner in 2003, and was with the previous seller in California since 2015. Modifications include a Pioneer touchscreen stereo, carbon-fiber-look center console trim, and yellow brake calipers. Power is provided by a 3.0-liter VTEC V6 converted to a 5-speed manual transmission (originally a 4-speed automatic transmission).The mid-mounted DOHC 2,977cc C30A V6 is equipped with VTEC variable valve timing and titanium connecting rods. NSX models with the 4-speed automatic transmission were factory-rated to produce 252 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 210 lb-ft of torque at 5,300 rpm. This car reportedly passed a California smog check in 2018, and the oil was changed in November 2018.Equipped with Advan wheels and custom exhaust from Auto Wave in Orange County, CA.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Acura NSX .
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4NA1264MT001777
Stock: 3703A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2019
- 55,441 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$52,950
Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 1991 Acura NSX 2dr Coupe Sport 5-Speed features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1991 Acura NSX .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4NA115XMT001632
Stock: C1632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 5,525 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$118,990$18,516 Below Market
Premier Motorcars - Canton / Connecticut
Iron Brakes....Black Aluminum Hood....Sport Package....Technology Package....Parking Sensors and Rear Camera...Navigation...Black Leather and Alcantara Seats...Body colored Rear Spoiler...Power Seats...Black Leather Interior....Balance of Factory Warranty Beginning 11/13/2017...4 years or 50000 miles..Bumper to Bumper...and 6 years or 70000 Miles..Powertrain
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B00HY000854
Stock: 0854
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,197 milesGood Deal
$124,998$6,784 Below Market
Audi Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Acura NSX includes: Total Value: $792. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Serviced here BUY WITH CONFIDENCE We hand pick each member of our Herb Chambers Audi Porsche Burlington team for their high level of competency, vast knowledge base, eagerness to learn late-breaking technology, ability to relate to drivers from all walks of life, and commitment to keeping Herb Chambers a pressure-free environment. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Hybrid. Acura NSX with Nouvelle Blue Pearl exterior and Orchid interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 573 HP at 6500 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection EXPERTS ARE SAYING 'The handling is progressive, which is how the car can be both a tame grocery-getter and scorching supercar. It can be driven in traffic at 30 mph without being difficult, and it can be driven quickly without feeling loose, pushy, or twitchy. It's seamless between the two places.' -newCarTestDrive.com. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B01HY000619
Stock: L011947A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 16,643 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$117,500$2,674 Below Market
AutoNation Acura Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California
Casino White Pearl Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Ebony; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Acura NSX is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Acura Stevens Creek. This vehicle was tastefully optioned. With just 16,643 miles, this car is barely broken in. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! This car comes with the balance of its existing factory warranty. One of the most attractive color combinations available on a NSX! This NSX is the epitome of craftsmanship. We have all manuals and all sets of keys. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B03HY000220
Stock: HY000220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 7,618 milesGood Deal
$129,900$4,343 Below Market
Best Auto Group (HI) - Aiea / Hawaii
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B06HY000096
Stock: 96
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,494 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$139,999$2,232 Below Market
Reeves Import BMW - Tampa / Florida
$203,000 MSRP, we just received this LOADED 2017 Acura NSX on trade!!! CARFAX No Accident History Reported. Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Technology Package, Carbon Fiber Exterior and Interior Sport Packages, Carbon Fiber Engine Cover, Carbon Fiber Roof, Navigation, Heated Semi-Aniline Full Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, ELS Premium Audio System, Hybrid, All Wheel Drive, and much more! Call to set up your test drive today 813-933-2811 EXPERIENCE PURCHASING A PRE-OWNED VEHICLE THE REEVES WAY!!!: Tired of spending hours at a dealership fighting over $100? We hate it too! Each vehicle we sell is already priced to be competitive in the market, so you can BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! Each Pre-Owned vehicle undergoes a full safety and mechanical inspection. IF THEY DON'T PASS, THEY DON'T SELL! All of our preowned vehicles come with a complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report. OPTION PACKAGES: NOUVELLE BLUE PEARL. CARBON CERAMIC BRAKES: with Red Calipers. TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE (TD): Front & Rear Parking Sensors, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Radio: ELS Studio Audio System, 9 speakers w/subwoofer and Acura satellite-linked navigation system w/voice recognition and Honda HD Digital Traffic. CARBON FIBER ENGINE COVER. CARBON FIBER EXTERIOR SPORT PACKAGE: carbon fiber front spoiler, carbon fiber side sills, carbon fiber rear diffuser and dark chrome exhaust finisher. CARBON FIBER INTERIOR SPORT PACKAGE: carbon fiber-covered meter visor atop the driver's gauge cluster, carbon fiber steering wheel garnish, aluminum sport pedals and footrest. CARBON FIBER ROOF: with SiriusXM Antenna. SEMI-ANILINE FULL LEATHER POWER SPORT SEATS: Heated Power Sport Seats, 4-way power adjusters w/4-way power lumbar and 2-position memory. BLACK ALCANTARA HEADLINER. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. All offers are mutually exclusive. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please verify any informa Pricing analysis performed on 8/13/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B04HY000596
Stock: 35709A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- certified
2017 Acura NSX21,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$120,788
DCH Tustin Acura - Tustin / California
Clean CARFAX. Certified. Valencia Red Pearl 2017 Acura NSX SH-AWD AWD 9-Speed V6 Each Certified vehicle is reconditioned, inside and out, to create a luxury ownership experience. Each vehicle must also pass a 182-point vehicle inspection. You will receive a 12-month / 12,000-mile Limited Warranty plus a 7-year / 100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty. Other benefits include, full tank of gas at delivery, 24- hour roadside assistance, trip-disruption, concierge service and much more within the first 12-month / 12,000 miles. Please contact us for full details on the warranty and coverage. Acura Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Roadside Assistance * 182 Point Inspection * 1st scheduled maintenance, Complimentary 3-month AcuraLink trial, Complimentary 3-month SiriusXM Radio Service. Includes Trip Interruption, Rental Vehicle Reimbursement and Concierge Service * Vehicle History * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 24 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ Reviews: * Easily accessible handling for both novice and experienced drivers; hybrid engine/electric motor combination provides strong acceleration and high fuel economy; comfortable ride and great forward visibility makes it easy to live with on a daily basis. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B0XHY000926
Stock: TAP2970
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- certified
2018 Acura NSX5,698 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$134,900
Hendrick Acura Southpoint - Durham / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, Acura Certified. NSX trim. Leather, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input, EBONY, MILANO LEATHER/ALCANTARA SEAT ..., NOUVELLE BLUE PEARL, Turbo Charged Engine, Aluminum Wheels, Serviced here.Acura Concierge Service - weather info, insurance claim assistance, auto-glass referrals, and more! Additional Acura Care Coverage is available, if desired, Balance of original 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty, First scheduled maintenance is complimentary, 182-Point inspection conducted by factory-trained Acura technicians, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance, with fuel delivery, lockout service, jump-starts, and flat tire service, Trip-Interruption Services, Additional 24 months / 100,000 miles after expiration of the original New Vehicle Limited Warranty, 3-Month trial of SiriusXM Satellite Radio includedPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-OwnerKEY FEATURES INCLUDEAll Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Hybrid, iPod/MP3 Input MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control.OPTION PACKAGESNOUVELLE BLUE PEARL, EBONY, MILANO LEATHER/ALCANTARA SEAT TRIM. Acura NSX with Nouvelle Blue Pearl exterior and Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 573 HP at 6500 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORT"Exhilarating acceleration is the standard for this class, and the NSX does not disappoint. More impressive is the way it can accelerate out of low- and medium-speed corners with full confidence in all conditions." -Edmunds.com.MORE ABOUT USHendrick Acura Southpoint strives to provide the best sales, service, and experience possible to make your car buying process stress free. Don't take our word for it, come down to 212 Kentington Drive in Durham and see the Hendrick difference for yourself!Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (21 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B08JY000106
Stock: PSA0002
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- used
2019 Acura NSX1,050 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$145,000
M&F Auto Sales - Albuquerque / New Mexico
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (21 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B04KY000007
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2019 Acura NSX5,340 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$134,998
Dave Smith Cadillac - Kellogg / Idaho
Equipment This vehicle has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. The state of the art park assist system will guide you easily into any spot. You'll never again be lost in a crowded city or a country region with the navigation system on this vehicle. Protect this model from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. The Acura NSX shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. This Acura NSX has a V6, 3.5L high output engine. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on this 2019 Acura NSX . Easily set your speed in this 2019 Acura NSX with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. This vehicle is equipped with a gasoline engine. The vehicle has an adjustable telescoping wheel that allows you to achieve a perfect fit for your driving comfort. Additional Information **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (21 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B07KY000017
Stock: FC1020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 14,211 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$128,833
Great Lakes Honda - Akron / Ohio
Original MSRP $197,500, Carbon Fiber Roof, Carbon Fiber Rear Spoiler, Upgrade Seat Pkg, Upgraded Headliner, Upgraded Wheels, and more.., Carfax CERTIFIED Accident Free, AWD / All Wheel Drive, Balance of Factory Warranty, Completely serviced and safety inspected, buy with confidence, Originally purchased at a nearby Acura dealership, we have all the service records for this NSX. Clean CARFAX. 130R White 2017 Acura NSX SH-AWD AWD 9-Speed V6 At Great Lakes Honda, providing our customers with the best vehicles at the best prices is our number one goal ! We are Akron's largest Honda dealer and our used car Supercenter carries a large inventory of the area's finest pre-owned inventory. All of our vehicles are fully inspected and serviced backed with a 3 month/3,000 mile warranty (except for our AS-IS budget specials).We offer free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle. We check the market daily and all of our vehicles are clearly marked with our one price/best price that saves you hundreds or thousands over the competition! This allows you to enjoy your purchase experience in a hassle free / pressure free environment. No haggling necessary! We are located off Route 8 directly off the highway via the Cuyahoga Falls Ave exit or Howe Ave exit. * Call us at 330-633-6060 or stop in today to see our incredible selection at the best prices around! We do everything we can to ensure that the prices on our website are correct. However, if some information or pricing is missing or inaccurate, it is solely unintentional. Upon discovery of such an error, we will correct it promptly. If the error is in pricing, we will not be bound to honor it.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Acura NSX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (20 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 19UNC1B09HY000626
Stock: P7193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-16-2019
