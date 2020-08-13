Used 1993 Acura NSX for Sale Near Me

13 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
NSX Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 13 out of 13 listings
  • 1991 Acura NSX
    used

    1991 Acura NSX

    19,018 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $78,000

    Details
  • 1991 Acura NSX
    used

    1991 Acura NSX

    30,175 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $99,999

    Details
  • 1991 Acura NSX
    used

    1991 Acura NSX

    55,441 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $52,950

    Details
  • 2017 Acura NSX in Black
    used

    2017 Acura NSX

    5,525 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $118,990

    $18,516 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura NSX in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Acura NSX

    9,197 miles
    Good Deal

    $124,998

    $6,784 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura NSX in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Acura NSX

    16,643 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $117,500

    $2,674 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura NSX in Dark Red
    used

    2017 Acura NSX

    7,618 miles
    Good Deal

    $129,900

    $4,343 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura NSX in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Acura NSX

    2,494 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $139,999

    $2,232 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Acura NSX in Dark Red
    certified

    2017 Acura NSX

    21,063 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $120,788

    Details
  • 2018 Acura NSX in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Acura NSX

    5,698 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $134,900

    Details
  • 2019 Acura NSX in Orange
    used

    2019 Acura NSX

    1,050 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $145,000

    Details
  • 2019 Acura NSX in White
    used

    2019 Acura NSX

    5,340 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $134,998

    Details
  • 2017 Acura NSX in White
    used

    2017 Acura NSX

    14,211 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $128,833

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Acura NSX searches:

Showing 1 - 13 out of 13 listings
  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura NSX
  4. Used 1993 Acura NSX

Consumer Reviews for the Acura NSX

Read recent reviews for the Acura NSX
Overall Consumer Rating
53 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
93 NSX review
Dale Peterson,01/04/2003
Bought vehicle used with 112000 miles on it. Car was like new in every respect. Everything works perfectly. Driving is really fun and comfortable.This car gets lots of attention. Corvettes are too common.As a bonus it is very reliable and gets good gas milage. Dale
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Acura
NSX
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Acura NSX info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings